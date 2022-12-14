How often do you keep up with new home decor trends? Go on, I won’t judge. It can be easy to see the latest homeware trend and want in on it all, whether it’s adding a crusteancore feel to your bedroom with a new shell-inspired ornament or bringing the cosy vibes to your living space with the vanilla girl aesthetic.

But sometimes, taking the things we love – no matter how flawed they are – or purchasing pre-loved items will totally refresh your space and your home, and a new interiors trend is taking the old and making it perfect in its own imperfect way. According to Graham & Brown, one of the decor trends tipped to be big in 2023 is the flawsome design trend, which sees a return to that classic, timeless, heritage style while showcasing the imperfections within them. “The flawsome trend has developed from a desire to embrace the differences and imperfections in everyone and everything,” says Paula Taylor, head stylist and trend specialist at Graham & Brown.

“Celebrating uniqueness, this design trend is influenced by many multicultural references and rebels against the ‘crowd following’ nature of society, encouraging you to break out from the norm and become unapologetically individual.” The interest in flawsome designs is credited to the importance of sustainability, which Taylor says “will become even more prevalent in design choices in 2023 as society becomes filled with more conscious consumers”. “The flawsome design trend encourages the idea that all materials and objects can be repurposed, an aspect of decorating that we expect to see commonly in the near future.” According to Taylor, there are numerous ways to embrace the flawsome interiors trend in your home – starting with upcycling.

“In design terms, the trend can be expressed through upcycling and handcrafting aspects of your interior,” says Taylor. “It’s all about seeing the beauty in items that would often be discarded and making them shine again, thus creating a bespoke and special space. “I’d suggest trying to focus on weaving natural materials within upcycled projects and focusing on earthy-neutral paint shades, such as hot mocha and forest green. The key is to show your personality while creating a relaxing, inclusive environment.” If you’re looking for flawsome interior inspiration, take a look at a few home accessories to get you going…

