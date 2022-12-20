After a week of drastically cold weather and snow, temperatures have risen again, giving us a break from the cold snap that dominated the news – and our lives – last week.

But as we all may know, chances are those drastically cold temperatures are likely to return – making this the perfect time to get all your winter warmers to keep you cosy all winter long.

One thing we’ve got our eye on right now is fleece blankets. Whether you’re chilling on the sofa or cosying up in bed, having a warm fleece blanket with you is the perfect soft furnishing to help you retain heat during times of extreme cold – and we have a few fleece blankets you’ll want to grab hold of this winter.