All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
The UK may be experiencing milder temperatures right now, but you can stay prepared for when the cold snap returns with these fleece blankets.
After a week of drastically cold weather and snow, temperatures have risen again, giving us a break from the cold snap that dominated the news – and our lives – last week.
But as we all may know, chances are those drastically cold temperatures are likely to return – making this the perfect time to get all your winter warmers to keep you cosy all winter long.
One thing we’ve got our eye on right now is fleece blankets. Whether you’re chilling on the sofa or cosying up in bed, having a warm fleece blanket with you is the perfect soft furnishing to help you retain heat during times of extreme cold – and we have a few fleece blankets you’ll want to grab hold of this winter.
Little Jax luxury fur blanket
This large fur blanket is perfect for keeping cosy in bed, thanks to its fleece fur lining that will keep you warm on those colder evenings.
Cosy House Collection everyday fleece blanket
Keep warm with this plush blanket made from 100% microfibre polyester and designed with a fleece finish for superior softness and cleanliness.
La Redoute Interieurs fleece blanket
This blanket is made of 100% polyester stretch fleece and comes in three chic hues – it’s certain to be a cosy addition to any minimalist’s home.
H&M Home fleece blanket
Sage green is a colour we’ll definitely be seeing more of in 2023 – and you can get in on the trend with this H&M Home fleece blanket.
Habitat snuggle fleece throw
Snuggle up with this fleece throw. With a deep pile and washable cover, this will quickly become a firm favourite.
M&S collection fleece throw
Brighten your surroundings with this yellow fleece throw and enjoy the super-smooth feel of the fabric.
Zoeppritz soft fleece blanket
This blanket will become your go-to for cosying up at home this winter and comes in a deep red hue.
Woodcock and Cavendish luft teddy fleece throw
This teddy fleece throw is made from the softest fabric and has the perfect amount of texture and softness to keep you warm this winter.
Dunelm reversible chenille ochre grey fleece throw
An ochre fleece throw is just what we need to get us through the colder months.
Shop Dunelm reversible chenille ochre grey fleece throw, £40
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
