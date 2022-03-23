Elevate your home with a statement floor lamp from Next, Dunelm, Pooky and more.
A good lamp can do more than just bring about light.
It can completely transform a space, from being a quirky fixture in your bedroom or living room, to bringing together an interior style from Scandi to boho thanks to its creative design – and no lamp stands out more than a floor lamp.
Floor lamps can come in an array of shapes and sizes, from arched to bulb-shaped, in punchy bold colours and minimalist hues – and these floor lamps are the ones we have our eye on right now.
Made Joslin floor lamp
This floor lamp features a simple minimalistic design that combines brass, natural weave and matte black metal into one chic lightsource.
Oliver Bonas Luce gold glass & marble floor lamp
Add retro flair to any room with this Oliver Bonas glass and marble floor lamp. The design features an ornate textured glass lampshade with an elegant round marble base and a sleek gold-coloured frame.

Pooky pitigliano floor lamp
Lighting specialists Pooky know a thing or two about stunning lamps – and this design is simple yet striking.
Anthropologie Hanna floral floor lamp
This floor lamp is the picture of elegance, thanks to the sculptural base, which is crafted with a gold-foil finish and will add a luxe botanical feel to your space.
Choice Furniture Superstore Andromeda floor lamp
Whether you are a minimalist or maximalist, this Andromeda floor lamp features a simple design that will work for just about any interior style.

La Redoute Frangie floor lamp
Nothing says glamour like a fringed floor lamp – and this design is made of a brass upper cup and a double row of fringes that will provide a soft light throughout your space.
Dunelm Elodie 3 light floor lamp gold
What’s better than one light? Three! This Dunelm triple floor lamp features a gold-painted stem and base, complete with three unique glass shades in blush, grey and clear and will certainly stand out.
Next Perry parrot floor lamp
Add some colour to your living space with this pink floor lamp which features a flocked parrot on the stem and is sure to have visitors in awe of its unique design.
Habitat Benson floor lamp
Go blue with this Habitat floor lamp, which will add an industrial-chic pop of colour whether it’s placed behind a reading chair or next to the sofa.
