A good lamp can do more than just bring about light.

It can completely transform a space, from being a quirky fixture in your bedroom or living room, to bringing together an interior style from Scandi to boho thanks to its creative design – and no lamp stands out more than a floor lamp.

Floor lamps can come in an array of shapes and sizes, from arched to bulb-shaped, in punchy bold colours and minimalist hues – and these floor lamps are the ones we have our eye on right now.