Is there any feeling better in the world than crawling into a bed made of pillowy fresh and soft sheets after a long day? No, there isn’t.

For the feeling of crisp, fresh bedding is a universal one; but the trend of bedding no longer lies in the monochromatic spreads that have ruled the interiors roost for aeons. No, in keeping with the homeware world’s love-in with cottagecore, floral bedding is now coming for its minimal counterpart’s crown. And you’re going to want in.

The purveyor of the floral bedding trend is Coco & Wolf, whose ditsy floral printed sheets are a surefire win for any and all bedrooms, but for a more muted floral sheet, it’s Cath Kidston’s spreads that are reigning supreme.