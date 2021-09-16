All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
It’s no longer enough to have fresh white or inky black bedding: it’s about embracing floral sheets to add a touch of cottagecore to your bedroom.
Is there any feeling better in the world than crawling into a bed made of pillowy fresh and soft sheets after a long day? No, there isn’t.
For the feeling of crisp, fresh bedding is a universal one; but the trend of bedding no longer lies in the monochromatic spreads that have ruled the interiors roost for aeons. No, in keeping with the homeware world’s love-in with cottagecore, floral bedding is now coming for its minimal counterpart’s crown. And you’re going to want in.
The purveyor of the floral bedding trend is Coco & Wolf, whose ditsy floral printed sheets are a surefire win for any and all bedrooms, but for a more muted floral sheet, it’s Cath Kidston’s spreads that are reigning supreme.
Urban Outfitters Lola floral duvet set
A slight upgrade on plain white sheets, this understated spread is perfect for those who want a bit of a pattern without making too much of a splash.
Coco & Wolf Love Birds floral bedspread
Decidedly more colourful than its flowery friends, this Coco & Wolf bedspread is available in a slew of colours.
Shop Coco & Wolf Love Birds floral bedspread at Liberty London, £399
John Lewis & Partners floral duvet set
If you do prefer darker-toned sheets, then this flowery number will be perfect for you. Clash with colourful cushions to really amp it up too.
Yves Delorme Utopia organic cotton duvet set
Busy, but in all of the best ways, this floral organic cotton bedspread is perfect for those who want to inject a splash of colour and texture into their bedrooms.
Shop Yves Delorme Utopia organic cotton duvet set at Amara, £349
Ted Baker Spice Garden duvet cover
Tell me the perfect bedspread doesn’t exis… Oh, wait. Just look at this floral set for proof that it absolutely does.
Designers Guild Palissy camellia-printed bed linen
If you’re in the market for making a statement with your bedding, then this Carnellia-printed spread will be perfect for you.
Shop Designers Guild Palissy camellia-printed bed linen, £110
Dunelm Pomelo reversible duvet set
Punchy and perfectly bold, this retro-coloured set is a purse-friendly entrée to the trend: perfect for giving a go to see if you like it.
Society of Wanderers Gogo and Gigi floral double sided quilt
If a floral bedspread isn’t for you, but a cosy quilt could well be, then this reversible quilt might be the best option for you.
Shop Society of Wanderers Gogo and Gigi floral double sided quilt at Liberty London, £250
Cath Kidston Pembroke rose bedding set
Perfect for those whose rooms have a more pared-back palette, Cath Kidston’s cottagecore-inspired sheets are everything.
