Floral homeware accessories to buy now and fill your home with nature’s delights.
The phrase ‘bringing the outside in’ may be trite, but when it comes to interior design, this is often the case.
The plant trend has been huge for years now, making discussions on owning a parlour palm or Chinese money plant a given for anyone planning a decor revamp or house move. We’ve seen Instagram accounts dedicated to the most beautiful house plants and even dried flowers take off as the new botanical at-home trend to try.
These themes extend to homeware pieces, too. When browsing any of our favourite decor brands we’ve noticed botanical-inspired accessories take centre stage, with plenty of nods towards nature as summer continues.
We’ve collated our favourite floral homeware accessories from art prints to trinket dishes, to bring a little bit of flora and fauna into your home.
Botanical trinket dish
This handcrafted and hand painted stoneware trinket dish is perfect for storing clips, rings and little treasures on your bedside table.
It’s stocked in Anthropologie but created by Danish brand Meadow Ceramics which pays homage to nature by featuring imprints from botanicals that are embedded into ceramic, leaving a lasting impression that will be treasured for years to come.
Shop botanical trinket dish by Meadow Ceramics at Anthropologie, £14
Pressed flower glass frame
Botanique is a small string of charming flower-themed stores in London, selling both plants and blooms alongside botanical homeware, gifts and jewellery.
These delicate glass frames each hold a tiny flower between their panes and come in nine options to decorate your walls with.
Palm candle holder
Dutch lifestyle store Anna + Nina is the embodiment of ‘Instagram girl cool’ with a range of their own jewellery and homeware, as well as stocking favourite brands like Ganni.
Interesting candle sticks are their forte and we particularly like this intricate palm-themed one.
Blomst 1 art print
This punchy print is botanical but not in the whimsical way that many artists or photographers tend to interpret that theme.
We love its brightness and boldness which would make quite the statement hanging on a living room wall.
Hibiscus rug
This sugary pink rug is a total crowd pleaser with its pastel hue and abstract flowers.
We like its playful edge and can imagine it working wonderfully well in a bedroom.
Green tortoise woven cushion cover
This 100% cotton cushion cover is inspired by the nature reserves of Mauritius.
Its earthy colour and various depictions of flora and fauna make it botanical, but not in an overly obvious way.
INDOMITABLE STRENGTH 00 art print
We adore the way this striking print pays homage to the glory of the female form.
It mixes bold shapes with intricate detail, contrasting dainty flowers with a bath full of milk, in a way that demands attention.
Shop INDOMITABLE STRENGTH 00 art print by T C H H N N H at Society6, £12
Images: Getty / Floracourtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.