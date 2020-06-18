The phrase ‘bringing the outside in’ may be trite, but when it comes to interior design , this is often the case.

These themes extend to homeware pieces, too. When browsing any of our favourite decor brands we’ve noticed botanical-inspired accessories take centre stage, with plenty of nods towards nature as summer continues.

We’ve collated our favourite floral homeware accessories from art prints to trinket dishes, to bring a little bit of flora and fauna into your home.