Floral home accessories to transform your home into a leafy oasis

Posted by for Home

Floral homeware accessories to buy now and fill your home with nature’s delights. 

The phrase ‘bringing the outside in’ may be trite, but when it comes to interior design, this is often the case.

The plant trend has been huge for years now, making discussions on owning a parlour palm or Chinese money plant a given for anyone planning a decor revamp or house move. We’ve seen Instagram accounts dedicated to the most beautiful house plants and even dried flowers take off as the new botanical at-home trend to try. 

These themes extend to homeware pieces, too. When browsing any of our favourite decor brands we’ve noticed botanical-inspired accessories take centre stage, with plenty of nods towards nature as summer continues.

We’ve collated our favourite floral homeware accessories from art prints to trinket dishes, to bring a little bit of flora and fauna into your home. 

  • Botanical trinket dish

    Trinket dish
    Floral homeware accessories: trinket dish

    This handcrafted and hand painted stoneware trinket dish is perfect for storing clips, rings and little treasures on your bedside table. 

    It’s stocked in Anthropologie but created by Danish brand Meadow Ceramics which pays homage to nature by featuring imprints from botanicals that are embedded into ceramic, leaving a lasting impression that will be treasured for years to come.

    Shop botanical trinket dish by Meadow Ceramics at Anthropologie, £14

    Buy now

  • Pressed flower glass frame

    pressed flowers
    Floral home accessories: pressed flowers

    Botanique is a small string of charming flower-themed stores in London, selling both plants and blooms alongside botanical homeware, gifts and jewellery.

    These delicate glass frames each hold a tiny flower between their panes and come in nine options to decorate your walls with.

    Shop pressed flower glass frame at Botanique, £12.50

    Buy now

  • Palm candle holder

    Anna + Nina candle
    Floral homeware accessories: palm candle holder

    Dutch lifestyle store Anna + Nina is the embodiment of ‘Instagram girl cool’ with a range of their own jewellery and homeware, as well as stocking favourite brands like Ganni.

    Interesting candle sticks are their forte and we particularly like this intricate palm-themed one. 

    Shop palm candle holder at Anna + Nina, £22

    Buy now

  • Blomst 1 art print

    Botanical home accessories
    Floral home accessories: art print

    This punchy print is botanical but not in the whimsical way that many artists or photographers tend to interpret that theme.

    We love its brightness and boldness which would make quite the statement hanging on a living room wall. 

    Shop Blomst 01 print at The Poster Club, £75

    Buy now

  • Hibiscus rug

    Rug
    Floral home accessories: rug

    This sugary pink rug is a total crowd pleaser with its pastel hue and abstract flowers. 

    We like its playful edge and can imagine it working wonderfully well in a bedroom.

    Shop hibiscus rug at Safomasi, from £625

    Buy now

Sign up to our daily email for a curated edit of the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you’ll never miss out on the conversation again.

Images: Getty / Floracourtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

Recommended by Megan Murray