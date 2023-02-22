floral wallpapers collage

Transform your home into a floral paradise with these wallpapers

Posted by for Home and interiors

Ditch plain walls in favour of botanicals bursting with colour, thanks to these floral wallpaper buys from House of Hackney, Dunelm, Etsy and more.

Whether it’s filling your vases with stunning blooms or floral duvets sprawled across your bed, there’s nothing like embracing a new season with flowers beautifully decorated across your homes.

But instead of flowers and floral print home accessories, floral wallpaper may be the way forward for lovers of maximalism.

From dark moody florals to bold graphic designs, these are the nine floral wallpaper buys that’ll uplift your space.

Images: courtesy of brands

