Ditch plain walls in favour of botanicals bursting with colour, thanks to these floral wallpaper buys from House of Hackney, Dunelm, Etsy and more.
Whether it’s filling your vases with stunning blooms or floral duvets sprawled across your bed, there’s nothing like embracing a new season with flowers beautifully decorated across your homes.
But instead of flowers and floral print home accessories, floral wallpaper may be the way forward for lovers of maximalism.
From dark moody florals to bold graphic designs, these are the nine floral wallpaper buys that’ll uplift your space.
Woodchip & Magnolia super nature wallpaper
Bring a botanical feel to your space with this floral wallpaper and watch it transform your space for the better.
Graham & Brown Tesronto blue wallpaper
Add a touch of blue to your decor with this stunning wallpaper, which is soaked in summer shades with florals emblazoned across it.
House of Hackney Artemis velvet fabric
With a warm blush background and an array of richly hued wild flowers, this wallpaper is a fabulous choice if you want to bring vivid print and colour to your walls.
Lust Home forbidden fruit wallpaper
This luxurious floral wallpaper has a hint of vintage style, thanks to the antique gold background and delicately painted florals and butterflies.
Bonnie Bold vibrant illustrated flowers wallpaper
Transform your bedroom into a botanical paradise with this gorgeous wallpaper, which features vibrant illustrated flowers that are sure to bring a quirky flair to any room in your home.
Shop Bonnie Bold wallpaper vibrant illustrated flowers wallpaper, from £65
Dunelm x Natural History Museum botanical garden black wallpaper
Designed with matt inks, pearlescent highlights and a smooth finish, this wallpaper will bring a touch of nature to your home, thanks to the botanical floral design.
Shop Dunelm x Natural History Museum botanical garden black wallpaper, from £12
The Design Yard Van Gogh wallpaper
Created in collaboration with BN Walls and the Van Gogh museum, this wallpaper design encompasses vibrant blossoms and textured brushstrokes inspired by the artist.
Wall Funk removable floral wallpaper
If you want an easy removable wallpaper, this design is both stylish and functional.
Images: courtesy of brands