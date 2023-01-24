photo of a cosy living room

Forestcore is the decor style bringing nature indoors

Forestcore is about creating a feeling of being outside and in nature through interiors and the furnishings in your home. Stylist speaks to an expert about how best to achieve the look.

Filling your home with plants is really one of life’s simple pleasures.

There’s nothing like kicking back in a biophilic-inspired space to help give your bedroom or living room a natural lift while elevating your decor and also providing numerous mental health benefits (a recent study found just being in the presence of indoor plants can improve mental and physical health). 

One trend inspiring us to make our homes event more plant-friendly is forestcore, a new decor trend taking over TikTok as people continue to seek to bring the outside in.

“Forestcore is about creating a feeling of being outside and in nature through interiors and the furnishings in your home,” says Leanne O’Malley of online retailer Studio.

“This may be through dark colours, wood, stone, plants and natural textures, which all help create this theme.”

The home decor aesthetic has amassed more than 160 million views on TikTok, with people sharing how they’ve transformed their spaces into a woodland paradise with muted colours, plush fabrics and plants.

While there are elements of forestcore that are reminiscent of other aesthetics like cottagecore, there is a greater focus on subtly threading nature throughout your home and creating a woodland feel inside your space, while cottagecore is filled with lighter colours, tons of florals and vintage-inspired furniture. In other words, cottagecore is a little bit more like spring while forestcore gives off the vibe of autumn.

“The calming effects of being surrounded by countryside are a contributing factor to why people are embracing nature and bringing in elements of the outside,” says O’Malley.

“In fact, interior design that connects us to nature is thought to contribute to a stronger sense of wellbeing and boost creativity and productivity. Google searches for ‘blue floral wallpaper’ and ‘wild flower wallpaper’ have both increased by 48% year on year, as people look for a way to incorporate a decor style that combines traditional elements, such as florals, with more modern motifs.”

O’Malley adds that bringing nature into the home through the forestcore trend is a great way to experiment with textures.

“In the living room, pair fleecy throw blankets with leather upholstery. In the bedroom, add a velvet headboard to a wooden bedframe,” she suggests.

So now that we all know a bit about forestcore, how exactly can we incorporate the look into our homes? Well, we’ve got you covered with a few simple steps to get your forestcore decor going.

  • Wooden accessories

    Feel like you're in the woods with a range of earthy home accessories and ornaments made from wood and stone.

  • Think green

    Adding greens and dark, earthy colours to your decor is a good way to create a biophilic feel in your home – and there’s one particular shade worth trying.

    Sage green is by no means a new colour trend for 2023,” says O’Malley. “This mid-tone bluey green was particularly popular for Victorian living rooms, kitchens and bathrooms, and now the modern age has taken note.

    O’Malley says green’s new-found popularity is no doubt due to its impressive versatility, and the beautiful colour can be found in a variety of scatter cushions, quilt covers, curtains, throw blankets and more.

    “This soothing colour can effortlessly coordinate with any design style, including boho, minimalist and cosy luxury.”

