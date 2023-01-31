Forestcore is all about creating the feeling of being outside and in nature through interiors – and we’ve found 11 accessories that will help you create that cosy aesthetic in your home.
Creating a feeling of being outside and in nature through interiors and home furnishings – aka giving your space a biophilic lift – is something we can all do with more of in the depths of winter, so it’s no surprise we’re loving the forestcore homeware aesthetic.
Amassing more than 160 million views on TikTok, people have been readily sharing how they’ve transformed their spaces into a woodland paradise with muted colours, plush fabrics and plants – and if you’re interested in doing the same, we’ve got you covered.
From emerald green velvet curtains to unique oak side tables, we’ve found 11 home accessories that ooze forestcore vibes.
Graham & Brown restore emerald wallpaper
Transport yourself into a misty, tropical rainforest with this emerald green wallpaper. The rich green colour and wispy botanicals create a multi-layered effect that will add depth to any space.
H&M wooden plant pot
Place your favourite plants in this pot made from mango wood.
Gardenesque sage indoor woven basket green plant pot
If there’s a colour that encapsulates the forestcore aesthetic, it’s sage green, making these basket-style indoor plant pots right on trend.
Gardenesque sage indoor woven basket green plant pot, £11.99
Arbala moss swirl plate
If you’re looking for statement tableware, these swirly marbled plates will do the job, thanks to the special handmade paint technique by artisans in Morocco.
Furn. parlour palm tree duvet cover set
Add some brightness to your bedroom with this tropical duvet cover set, which is bursting with bright palm leaves and is sure to brighten up your mornings.
Dunelm chunky knit throw
Cosy up with a good book and a cup of tea with this hand-knitted super soft throw, which is perfect for bringing comfort and warmth to your home.
Kave Home Tropicana solid teak side table
Whether you place a glass of wine or a vase on this side table, it will definitely add to your interiors thanks to its solid, sustainable teak wood and unique design.
Anthropologie velvet Louise curtain
Keep any room well insulated with velvet curtains in this deeply rich emerald green hue.
AM.PM Elina 100% linen duvet cover
Lounge around in bed with this linen duvet cover, which comes in a chic brown shade. Plus, it becomes more tactile and more beautiful wash after wash, making this a lovely addition to your collection.
AM.PM Elina 100% linen duvet cover at La Redoute, £57.75
Abigael Ahern melaleuca dusk
Create a stunning centrepiece with this beautiful wild meadow flower. Pair with other colour varieties or multiple faux stems in a bouquet for a chic finish.
Soho Home Valetta mug
Visitors to Soho House White City may be familiar with these stoneware mugs – and now you can get them for your home. Each piece is washed with a terracotta glaze to reference vintage styles and will be a delightful addition to your kitchenware.
