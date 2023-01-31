Creating a feeling of being outside and in nature through interiors and home furnishings – aka giving your space a biophilic lift – is something we can all do with more of in the depths of winter, so it’s no surprise we’re loving the forestcore homeware aesthetic.

Amassing more than 160 million views on TikTok, people have been readily sharing how they’ve transformed their spaces into a woodland paradise with muted colours, plush fabrics and plants – and if you’re interested in doing the same, we’ve got you covered.