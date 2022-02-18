french connection sale collage

French Connection sale: the 11 best homeware pieces to buy now

Posted by for Home and interiors

Save yourself some time from rummaging through the sale section at French Connection, and check our selection of best homeware pieces to buy now.

Who doesn’t love a good sale?

Getting a good bargain on your favourite home accessories is one of the best feelings for an interiors fanatic.

But scrolling through endless pages of rugs, mugs and everything in between can definitely get tiresome – and that’s why we’ve combed through the hottest sale of the moment over at French Connection to find the best pieces of the bunch and make your life easier…

  • Small indoor metal planter

    This small metal planter is a striking, industrial-inspired piece perfect for adding a contemporary finish to any room.

    Shop small indoor metal planter, £25

  • Framed palm tree views print 30x40

    Tap into the botanical trend when it comes to your interior with this palm tree print. The summery background is complemented by the vividly contrasting black trees in the foreground, creating a striking centrepiece on any wall

    Shop framed palm tree views print 30x40, £46

