Save yourself some time from rummaging through the sale section at French Connection, and check our selection of best homeware pieces to buy now.
Who doesn’t love a good sale?
Getting a good bargain on your favourite home accessories is one of the best feelings for an interiors fanatic.
But scrolling through endless pages of rugs, mugs and everything in between can definitely get tiresome – and that’s why we’ve combed through the hottest sale of the moment over at French Connection to find the best pieces of the bunch and make your life easier…
Sunbleached parquet large board
Full of rustic charm and distinctive modern design, the sunbleach wooden board is accented with a string jute loop for hanging and a stylish parquet finish for a soft and relaxed feel for any kitchen.
Medium recycled crimson cassis rug
With an over-dyed floral design, the large crimson cassis rug is handmade from recycled materials and makes for an eye-catching accessory that will complement your bedroom or living space.
Large golden sun raffia glass
Accessorise your countertops with this glass, which is the perfect piece to house a flickering tealight for added ambience.
Blushed sky throw
Treat your sofa to this cosy blush pink throw, which boasts frayed rows throughout and tassels along the edges for added texture.
White cone ceiling light
Play with dimensions with this cone-shaped ceiling light. A metal chain drops to a cylindrical cone pendant giving the piece an industrial, yet sleek and minimalist feel that’s both on-trend and timeless.
Three drop woven rattan ceiling light
Crafted with three pendants falling at varying lengths for added effect, the light combines rustic woven rattan with a modern sleek black cord to create a unique aesthetic.
Extra large sundown ombré planter
If you’re looking for a new home for your trailing plants, look no further. The sundown planter is characterised by an antique ombré design and a metal silhouette, making it the ideal addition to any industrial design lover’s home.
French cane coffee table
This coffee table is crafted from rattan with an iron frame and has a striking look with a woven quality.
Midsummer dip dye throw
This throw will add instant style to your bedroom or living area thanks to its warm natural tones and an understated ombré design.
Small indoor metal planter
This small metal planter is a striking, industrial-inspired piece perfect for adding a contemporary finish to any room.
Framed palm tree views print 30x40
Tap into the botanical trend when it comes to your interior with this palm tree print. The summery background is complemented by the vividly contrasting black trees in the foreground, creating a striking centrepiece on any wall.
Images: French Connection