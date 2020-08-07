If you want to achieve a timeless, calming and eternally chic aesthetic for your home, we couldn’t recommend French country decor enough.

Imagine the scene; you’re standing in the large, airy kitchen of a farmhouse in southern France. Lavender grows outside your door, a slightly crumpled, washed linen table cloth is thrown over your wooden dining table, and rustic touches such as a classic jug filled with flowers decorate the space.

Now, this picture is far from reality for many of us, but it is possible to capture elements of this style and recreate it in your home. From Falcon’s enamel teapots to Savon De Marseille’s iconic bars of soap, we’ve collated an edit of ideas to get French country interior style wherever you live.