Anyone can achieve the French country style in their home, especially with these 11 rustic accessories.
If you want to achieve a timeless, calming and eternally chic aesthetic for your home, we couldn’t recommend French country decor enough.
Imagine the scene; you’re standing in the large, airy kitchen of a farmhouse in southern France. Lavender grows outside your door, a slightly crumpled, washed linen table cloth is thrown over your wooden dining table, and rustic touches such as a classic jug filled with flowers decorate the space.
Now, this picture is far from reality for many of us, but it is possible to capture elements of this style and recreate it in your home. From Falcon’s enamel teapots to Savon De Marseille’s iconic bars of soap, we’ve collated an edit of ideas to get French country interior style wherever you live.
Wooden vase
Sophie started Grain & Knot to flex her creative muscles and get away from her computer screen, crafting pieces of reclaimed timber into home accessories and kitchenware.
We adore these rustic vases which would look both homely and chic, preferably filled with dried flowers. Grain & Knot releases pieces in drops, so you’ll need to check back to see when the next one is happening.
Striped blue linen table runner
Embrace the Breton trend with this high quality, tactile linen table runner, featuring broad blue and white stripes.
It’s perfect for long summer afternoons that turn into evenings, dining al fresco or inside.
Savon De Marseille Lagon French soap
This little touch in your bathroom will go a long way, and we love the gorgeous range of colours that this soap comes in, too.
The Lagon soap is enriched with shea butter to soften your hands, and smells like a paradisiac lagoon, the sea and nature with a subtle, fresh fragrance.
Shop Savon De Marseille Lagon French soap at Chateau Du Savon, £3.49
Birds wooded manor mirror
This ornate mirror is inspired by the grandeur of chateaus in the French countryside, adorned with intricate carvings of woodland creatures.
Hang it in a hallway to open up the space or make it a feature above a fireplace, as shown here.
Grey washed linen cushion cover
We love the relaxed feel of these charcoal linen cushions, which feel even more lived in with their natural crinkle.
They come in a selection of neutral shades, so we suggest investing in a range of tones and scattering them across your sofa.
Enamel teapot
This teapot is so stylish we think we’ll be using it more as a home accessory than a vessel to serve tea.
It’s made using porcelain fused onto heavy-gauge steel, and finished with a double-coated construction to prevent stains and scratches, along with a classic gloss finish for a timeless look.
Beeswax candles
When we think of French countryside living, we can’t help but picture rustic bunches of lavender.
The lovely lilac hue of these candles remind us of this, and they would look stunning in a wooden candleholder.
Provence The Cookbook
We would happily purchase Provence The Cookbook : Recipes from the French Mediterranean by Caroline Craig for the beautiful cover alone, but the recipes are luckily brilliant as well.
Craig provides a guide to cooking in the Provençal way, inspired and learned from her maternal family who hail from Mont Ventoux.
Shop Provence The Cookbook by Caroline Craig at Blackwell’s, £22
Harlem Toile De Jouy wallpaper
Shelia Bridges says she felt inspired by traditional French toile of the late 1700s when designing this print, but as an African American living in Harlem she wanted to create a diverse narrative within it which she hadn’t seen before.
Here, she recreates the original aesthetic, but weaves in scenes typical of the African American experience.
Blue berry silk flowers
This delicate bunch of blue berries are made with silk and would look lovely on their own, or clustered together in a posy.
Classic jug
This classic jug feels both traditional and contemporary.
Put it to use as a water or milk jug or even better, fill it with bright blooms and plonk in the middle of your dining table.
