All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From bedding to bowls and plates to placemats, these fruity-printed homeware pieces are as fun as they are functional.
Given the world of interiors’ current love-in with cluttercore (whereby the homeware mantra is more-is-more), it’s perhaps unsurprising that fruit-covered pieces for our homes have flooded a fleet of Instagram feeds.
Indeed, lending new meaning to getting your five-a-day, fruity homeware has been steadily making its way back onto the homeware menu as of late, but for those who find fruit-shaped pieces a bit much, there is an alternative: see fruity-patterned homeware.
From bedding to bowls to plates and posters, there’s a whole load of fruity homeware goodness for every taste. Here are a few of our favourite pieces.
Skinny Dip summer lemon duvet set
Make bedtime a touch fruitier with this lemon-adorned bedspread courtesy of Skinny Dip. Layer with zesty-hued cushions for a seriously juicy bedroom treat.
Desenio orange illustration poster
A perfect bathroom print comes by way of this orange illustrated poster, which will lend a certain je ne sais quoi to any lacklustre living space.
Pineapple wallpaper by Barneby Gates
In the market for a wallpaper upgrade? This pineapple-covered offering by Barneby Gates is a no-brainer for the pink-lover in your life.
Shop Pineapple wallpaper by Barneby Gates at Jane Clayton, £74.40
Fortnum & Mason strawberry placemat
Make your tablescape an even more attractive one with this ultra sweet strawberry placemat.
East End Prints apple mug
An apple a day keeps the doctors away and, if you’re at risk of forgetting, look to this fruity mug, which is perfect for sipping tea out of.
Shop East End Prints apple mug at John Lewis & Partners, £11.50
Matalan fruit print tumblers
A quartet of sweet and juicy plastic tumblers which are crying out to be debuted at a picnic in the park this summer.
&Klevering lemon plates
Kitchen plates have never looked so good, and this lemony line-up is proof.
Sous Chef hand painted centrepiece dish
We might not be able to sneak away this summer, but this centrepiece dish will evoke all of the holiday feels.
Astrid Wilson Mumbai unframed print
More is more when it comes to arranging a gallery wall, and this Instagram-favourite Astrid Wilson print promises to make the perfect addition to yours.
Shop Astrid Wilson Mumbai unframed print at Liberty London, £50
Furn Les Fruits outdoor cushion
If you’re lucky enough to have some sort of outdoor space, then this fruity outdoor cushion will be perfect for lounging around on.
LemonHouseAndHome bath mat
Bath mats are often overlooked, but yours certainly won’t be with this lemon-adorned offering.
Images: courtesy of brands.