Given the world of interiors’ current love-in with cluttercore (whereby the homeware mantra is more-is-more), it’s perhaps unsurprising that fruit-covered pieces for our homes have flooded a fleet of Instagram feeds.

Indeed, lending new meaning to getting your five-a-day, fruity homeware has been steadily making its way back onto the homeware menu as of late, but for those who find fruit-shaped pieces a bit much, there is an alternative: see fruity-patterned homeware.

From bedding to bowls to plates and posters, there’s a whole load of fruity homeware goodness for every taste. Here are a few of our favourite pieces.