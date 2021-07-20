You don’t need me to inform you that it’s hot; very, very hot, and with soaring temperatures comes a checklist which one must adhere to.

SPF? Check. A sunny-weather parasol for outdoor seating? Absolutely. Hydration? It goes without saying.

But hit pause, for there’s a more playful way of cooling down your influx of water than the run-of-the-mill ice cubes you might currently be relying upon. Indeed, a cohort of brands have crafted kitschy ice cube trays in the shape of hearts, flowers, tropical plants, wine glasses – you name it, and it exists in the form of an ice cube tray.