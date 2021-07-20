Hay ice cube tray

These fun novelty ice cube trays are as cool as they are kitsch

Posted by for Home and interiors

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Staying hydrated is key, and staying cool is even more imperative; tick both boxes with these fun novelty ice cube trays.

You don’t need me to inform you that it’s hot; very, very hot, and with soaring temperatures comes a checklist which one must adhere to.

SPF? Check. A sunny-weather parasol for outdoor seating? Absolutely. Hydration? It goes without saying.

But hit pause, for there’s a more playful way of cooling down your influx of water than the run-of-the-mill ice cubes you might currently be relying upon. Indeed, a cohort of brands have crafted kitschy ice cube trays in the shape of hearts, flowers, tropical plants, wine glasses – you name it, and it exists in the form of an ice cube tray.

It might sound unnecessary, but if the last year has taught us anything, isn’t it that we ought to really take pleasure in the little things? In the minutiae of our life? Well precisely; so what’re you waiting for? It’s time to upgrade to a super cute and playful ice cube tray. 

Images: courtesy of brands.

