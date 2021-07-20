All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Staying hydrated is key, and staying cool is even more imperative; tick both boxes with these fun novelty ice cube trays.
You don’t need me to inform you that it’s hot; very, very hot, and with soaring temperatures comes a checklist which one must adhere to.
SPF? Check. A sunny-weather parasol for outdoor seating? Absolutely. Hydration? It goes without saying.
But hit pause, for there’s a more playful way of cooling down your influx of water than the run-of-the-mill ice cubes you might currently be relying upon. Indeed, a cohort of brands have crafted kitschy ice cube trays in the shape of hearts, flowers, tropical plants, wine glasses – you name it, and it exists in the form of an ice cube tray.
It might sound unnecessary, but if the last year has taught us anything, isn’t it that we ought to really take pleasure in the little things? In the minutiae of our life? Well precisely; so what’re you waiting for? It’s time to upgrade to a super cute and playful ice cube tray.
You may also like
7 sherbet-coloured pieces of homeware sure to make your home sweeter
Hay ice cube tray
Pretty, pink and practical; there’s nothing we don’t like about cult homeware brand Hay’s cool and collected ice cube tray.
Heigoo heart ice tray
Perfect for an at-home date night, or an evening with loved ones, these sweet heart-shaped moulds are seriously gleeful.
DG Home Goods letters shaped ice cube tray
The perfect icy conversation starter comes by way of these letter-shaped ice cube trays.
Shop DG Home Goods letters shaped ice cube tray at Onbuy.com, £19.75
Liewood sonny ice cube tray
For the animal-lover in your life, look no further than these bunny-shaped moulds; the perfect touch to an Easter spread.
Fairly Odd Novelties wine bottle ice cube tray
Wine-shaped ice for your glass of wine? Don’t mind if we do. Particularly if they’re this cute.
Shop Fairly Odd Novelties wine bottle ice cube tray at Home Loft, £40
BarCraft tropical shapes ice cube tray
If you’re mixing up tropical cocktails, then it really would be remiss of you, as bartender, not to match your ice to the drink it’s going to cool down.
Shop BarCraft tropical shapes ice cube tray at Harts of Stur, £4.95
Plastis synthetic rubber flower ice cube case
There’s no reason to invest in flower-shaped ice cube trays other than, well, look at them. Sometimes you have to ‘just because.’
Shop Plastis synthetic rubber flower ice cube case at Amazon, £5.73
Wedding Star diamond ring ice cube tray
Planning or heading to a hen party anytime soon? Don’t forget the ice! In particular, these novelty ring-shaped moulds.
Carhartt WIP C logo ice cube tray
For the pared-back chick in your life, these Carhartt ice cube trays are achingly cool.
Shop Carhartt WIP C logo ice cube tray at Urban Outffiters, £17
Images: courtesy of brands.