All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Get ready for a summer of fun with this line-up of tongue-in-cheek inflatables that will work just as well floating on a patio as they will on a bed of water.
It might not be on the pool or against the ocean backdrop you’d have liked, but this summer, pool inflatables are having an undeniable moment.
No doubt born of the fact that our holiday plans have been stopping and starting for much of the past year, it would appear that we, the people, are taking it upon ourselves to create the summer we want (see: Hot Girl Summer.)
Indeed, sales of pool inflatables have spiked by 43% at John Lewis & Partners in the last week, with the most popular brand being Australian brand Sunnylife, whose fun and playful floats are crying out to be posed on this summer.
The best thing about a pool inflatable is that it doesn’t actually require said pool. Instead, pop it on your patio for a cushioned sun-bathing session, or chill in front of the TV in the comfort of your living room. Whatever works for you!
Sunnylife rosé bottle pool float
Don’t just drink your rosé; float on it too with this glitter-adorned float, perfect for a girls’ getaway.
Shop Sunnylife rosé bottle pool float at John Lewis & Partners, £50
Intex Strawberry Island pool inflatable
Feeling fruity? So’s this strawberry-shaped float, which is super sweet, just like the real thing.
Shop Intex Strawberry Island pool inflatable at Discount Leisure Products, £14.99
Big Mouth palm tree island pool inflatable
Granted, the real thing might be more desirable, but this island-shaped inflatable will have to suffice this summer. Pop on a wind machine and you might even be able to convince yourself you’re no longer in the UK (if you close your eyes really tightly).
Shop Big Mouth palm tree island pool inflatable at Asos, £14
Intex lobster pool inflatable
This lobster-shaped float is the perfect shape to lie on for a quick power nap; lie on your tummy, put your hands above your head aaand relax.
Sunnylife gold flamingo pool inflatable
Arguably the most ubiquitous pool float of all time, the flamingo float is a timeless addition to any garden/living room set-up. Just add sun and wine.
Pineapple pool inflatable
The colour of the sun itself, this canary-yellow pineapple pool float is spacious enough for two people; perfect for floating with a loved one.
Sunnylife Greek eye pool inflatable
Keep the bad vibes away with this evil eye-shaped float which will look as good in photographs as it will on your patio.
Red Lips pool inflatable
Get lippy with this fun float, which is perfect for two people and will be ideal for group movie nights in your living room.
Funboy clear chaise lounger
Lounge in style with this sherbet-hued inflatable chaise lounger; perfect for chilling and relaxing.
Images: courtesy of brands.