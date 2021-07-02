It might not be on the pool or against the ocean backdrop you’d have liked, but this summer, pool inflatables are having an undeniable moment.

No doubt born of the fact that our holiday plans have been stopping and starting for much of the past year, it would appear that we, the people, are taking it upon ourselves to create the summer we want (see: Hot Girl Summer.)

Indeed, sales of pool inflatables have spiked by 43% at John Lewis & Partners in the last week, with the most popular brand being Australian brand Sunnylife, whose fun and playful floats are crying out to be posed on this summer.