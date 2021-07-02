Pool floats to buy for summer

9 playful pool inflatables that are perfect for having fun in the sun

Get ready for a summer of fun with this line-up of tongue-in-cheek inflatables that will work just as well floating on a patio as they will on a bed of water.

It might not be on the pool or against the ocean backdrop you’d have liked, but this summer, pool inflatables are having an undeniable moment.

No doubt born of the fact that our holiday plans have been stopping and starting for much of the past year, it would appear that we, the people, are taking it upon ourselves to create the summer we want (see: Hot Girl Summer.)

Indeed, sales of pool inflatables have spiked by 43% at John Lewis & Partners in the last week, with the most popular brand being Australian brand Sunnylife, whose fun and playful floats are crying out to be posed on this summer.

The best thing about a pool inflatable is that it doesn’t actually require said pool. Instead, pop it on your patio for a cushioned sun-bathing session, or chill in front of the TV in the comfort of your living room. Whatever works for you!  

