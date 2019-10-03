The funniest, most alternative Christmas cards

Sending a card or a thank-you note is not only a British tradition, but it’s also a lovely, heartfelt gesture, too.

But instead of opting for the same old illustration of a robin or holly bush, why not take it up a notch? After all, Christmas is the time to be jolly so shouldn’t we all be having a good laugh?

These Christmas cards are a little less orthodox, with appearances from Snoop Dog and the Gavin and Stacey gang, but they’ll have your loved ones chuckling all the way to New Year.

From the puntastic to the slightly smutty, get your fill of these hilarious and unique Christmas cards.