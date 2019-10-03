Home

The funniest, most alternative Christmas cards

Megan Murray and Georgina Smith
Whether you’re looking to buy a card for a loved one, work wife or your nearest and dearest, pick a funny one. 

Sending a card or a thank-you note is not only a British tradition, but it’s also a lovely, heartfelt gesture, too.

But instead of opting for the same old illustration of a robin or holly bush, why not take it up a notch? After all, Christmas is the time to be jolly so shouldn’t we all be having a good laugh?

These Christmas cards are a little less orthodox, with appearances from Snoop Dog and the Gavin and Stacey gang, but they’ll have your loved ones chuckling all the way to New Year

From the puntastic to the slightly smutty, get your fill of these hilarious and unique Christmas cards. 

  • Because who can resist the sweet, sweet words of Snoop Dogg?

    Sketchy Print Co, £2.80

    Buy it here

  • If someone doesn’t get this reference then they probably don’t deserve to receive one of your Christmas cards anyway.

    The Stuck Shop, £3

    Buy it here

  • Who can argue with this card? In fact, if you particularly agree you’ll like our pick of uniquely flavoured gins, perfect for sipping this season. 

    Buy it here

  • We’re not sure why we find this card so funny, but it just is…

    Just For Giggles Card Co, £3.50

    Buy it here

  • We’re laughing on the outside, but crying on the inside about this one. 

    Tee Pee Creations Gifts, £2.95

    Buy it here

  • Absolutely brutal, and we love it. 

    Chubby Sparrow, £2.50

    Buy it here

  • Because there’s no holiday from being an eco-warrior.

    Craft Schmooze, £2.95

    Buy it here

  • How do you know someone is a vegan? You don’t need to, they’ll tell you. All jokes aside, any vegan will know this really is a true gift – ten minutes is plenty of time to convince anyone why they shouldn’t be tucking into some turkey this Christmas. 

    Pop and Chill, £2.75

    Buy it here

  • Sorry Mum! Also… any chance I could borrow £3.70?

    Cheeky Zebra Card Shop, £3.70

    Buy it here

  • Give the gift of a little Gavin and Stacey this Christmas. We can’t contain our excitement for the Christmas special!

    Pop and Chill, £2.75

    Buy it here

Images: Courtesy of brands 

Megan Murray and Georgina Smith

