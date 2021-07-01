All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
The eye-catching chairs are inspired by the iconic Mexican design and are perfect for stylising a home.
If you’re in the market for an upgraded chair or two for either your home or garden space, then you could do far worse than an Acapulco chair which, to you and I, is a geometrically woven seat which has roots in Mexico.
First produced in Mexico in the 50s, chairs from Acapulco – a city on the country’s Pacific coast – quickly became popular. Legend has it that the chairs were first conceived by a designer, who was visiting the city, and designed a seat inspired by traditional Mayan hammocks after finding the standard Mexican chairs too hot and uncomfortable for the country’s blistering climes.
In the years since, Acapulco chairs have become revered for being cool, quirky and comfortable, most typically adopted for outdoor spaces. If you’re in need of a seat for your garden, or kitchen, or anywhere else for that matter, then a funky Acapulco chair might well be for you. These are some of our favourites.
Sklum Acapulco chair
For those who prefer a minimal palette in their homes, this smart seat is the perfect Acapulco offering. If you fancy adding a splash of colour, simply throw on a comfy cushion.
Beliani Acapulco accent chair
This tangerine chair is summer in a chair. Simply add a glass of Aperol and a good book and there you go: you’ve met your summer match.
John Lewis & Partners Salsa garden mini chair,
John Lewis & Partners’ teal-toned Acapulco seat is crying out to be paired with a line-up of similarly clashing chairs.
Dakota Fields Sofren round chairs
But they needn’t reside outside if you don’t have an outdoor space, or would just prefer for them to live indoors. This duo from Wayfair are available to buy with a matching table; perfect for a snug corner of your home.
Habitat Jambi garden chair
Maximalists, rejoice! This kaleidoscopic woven chair is perfect for the more-is-more mavens among us.
Tectake Gabriella chairs
Pink chairs might sound wrong on paper, but how can anything that looks this good be wrong?
Laura James Hebe string bistro chairs
Throbbing with a Palm Springs-inspired DNA, this duo of green and white chairs are a seriously stylish pair that we can’t wait to get comfy on.
Images: courtesy of brands.