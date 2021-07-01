Acapulco chairs are as cool as they are quirky

The eye-catching chairs are inspired by the iconic Mexican design and are perfect for stylising a home.

If you’re in the market for an upgraded chair or two for either your home or garden space, then you could do far worse than an Acapulco chair which, to you and I, is a geometrically woven seat which has roots in Mexico.

First produced in Mexico in the 50s, chairs from Acapulco – a city on the country’s Pacific coast – quickly became popular. Legend has it that the chairs were first conceived by a designer, who was visiting the city, and designed a seat inspired by traditional Mayan hammocks after finding the standard Mexican chairs too hot and uncomfortable for the country’s blistering climes.

In the years since, Acapulco chairs have become revered for being cool, quirky and comfortable, most typically adopted for outdoor spaces. If you’re in need of a seat for your garden, or kitchen, or anywhere else for that matter, then a funky Acapulco chair might well be for you. These are some of our favourites. 

