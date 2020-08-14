The same thing happens every year: for months it feels like we’ll never know what it is to be warmed by the sun’s rays again, and then suddenly, boom. It’s as if summer has sprung out of nowhere.

There’s nothing lovelier than enjoying a glass of something cool in your own garden in the warmer months. Now, we appreciate that for many people a garden is a luxury, so we’ve pulled together a selection of the most stylish garden furniture out there that’s perfect for small spaces, too.

Floor cushions, singular chairs to lie back and catch a tan in and even an exceptionally beautiful hammock, in case you’re working with a teeny balcony. These outdoors furnishings will have your place summer-ready in a flash.