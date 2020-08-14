garden furniture collage

11 garden furniture buys for small outdoor spaces and balconies to create a stylish suntrap

Posted by and for Home and interiors

The sun is here  and you can bask in it with these garden furnishings for small outdoor spaces and balconies.

The same thing happens every year: for months it feels like we’ll never know what it is to be warmed by the sun’s rays again, and then suddenly, boom. It’s as if summer has sprung out of nowhere.

There’s nothing lovelier than enjoying a glass of something cool in your own garden in the warmer months. Now, we appreciate that for many people a garden is a luxury, so we’ve pulled together a selection of the most stylish garden furniture out there that’s perfect for small spaces, too.

Floor cushions, singular chairs to lie back and catch a tan in and even an exceptionally beautiful hammock, in case you’re working with a teeny balcony. These outdoors furnishings will have your place summer-ready in a flash. 

  • Debenhams multi-stripe beach towel

    Debenhams multi-stripe beach towel
    Debenhams multi-stripe beach towel

    Don’t have enough room for a chair or simply have no desire to be sitting down in your sun trap? No problem. Debenhams is bringing the beach vibe to your sunny spot with this cotton beach towel. 

    Lay it out on your balcony, in your garden or on your doorstep, close your eyes and soak up the rays on the most stylish towel in town. 

    Shop Debenhams multi-stripe beach towel, £14.40

    BUY NOW

  • Business & Pleasure Co. fringed wood and canvas canopy umbrella

    Business & Pleasure Co. fringed wood and canvas canopy umbrella
    Business & Pleasure Co. fringed wood and canvas canopy umbrella

    You might not have a beach in your back garden, but this stylish outdoor umbrella is just the thing to keep those harmful UV rays off your face.

    It features a lemon-print design, bringing an Italian flair to your space this summer.

    Shop Business & Pleasure Co. fringed wood and canvas canopy umbrella at Selfridges, £144

    BUY NOW

  • Sarah Hussaini tide stripe ceramic stool

    Sarah Hussaini tide stripe ceramic stool
    Sarah Hussaini tide stripe ceramic stool

    If you fancy giving your outdoor space some real pizzazz, this cute side table is just the ticket. 

    Designed by Sarah Hussaini in collaboration with Anthropologie, this striped stool is inspired by the zoetrope – a precursor to the moving picture – and will be an eye-catching accent to your home.

    Shop Sarah Hussaini tide stripe ceramic stool at Anthropologie, £75

    BUY NOW

  • Dunelm outdoor pyramid in grey

    Dunelm outdoor grey pyramid grey
    Dunelm outdoor grey pyramid grey

    Enjoy a lazy summer evening with a glass of rose in one hand and a book in the other while lounging on this outdoor pyramid seat.

    Shop Dunelm outdoor grey pyramid, £55

    BUY NOW

  • Ikea sundsö table and chairs

    Ikea sundsö table and 2 chairs
    Ikea sundsö table and 2 chairs

    Make good use of your balcony and enjoy breakfast, lunch or dinner while dining on this Ikea table and chairs.

    Shop Ikea sundsö table and 2 chairs, £95

    BUY NOW

  • Urban Outfitters Laney pink outdoor side table

    Urban Outfitters Laney pink outdoor side table
    Urban Outfitters Laney pink outdoor side table

    Add some colour to your outdoor space with this wicker side table – the perfect choice for your garden or balcony, thanks to the round silhouette, woven design and multicoloured stripe details.

    Shop Urban Outfitters Laney pink outdoor side table, £127

    BUY NOW

Images: Getty; courtesy of brands

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a senior digital writer for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about homeware (particularly candles), travel, food trends, restaurants and all the wonderful things London has to offer.

