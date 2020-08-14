All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
The sun is here – and you can bask in it with these garden furnishings for small outdoor spaces and balconies.
The same thing happens every year: for months it feels like we’ll never know what it is to be warmed by the sun’s rays again, and then suddenly, boom. It’s as if summer has sprung out of nowhere.
There’s nothing lovelier than enjoying a glass of something cool in your own garden in the warmer months. Now, we appreciate that for many people a garden is a luxury, so we’ve pulled together a selection of the most stylish garden furniture out there that’s perfect for small spaces, too.
Floor cushions, singular chairs to lie back and catch a tan in and even an exceptionally beautiful hammock, in case you’re working with a teeny balcony. These outdoors furnishings will have your place summer-ready in a flash.
H&M Home rectangular tasselled cushion
Pop this comfy rectangular seat cushion, which features a patterned cotton weave and tassel at each corner, on a clean dry patio to chill out in the sun.
Graham & Green Mirabelle rattan swing chair
Cosy up into this serene swing chair made of rattan. We think it would look fabulous hanging from a tree in a garden.
Liewood Savannah inflatable pool
Thought paddling pools were just for little ones? This stylish inflatable pool, which features a colourblock design, makes a serious case for bringing back this childish pastime.
Fill it with cool water and dip your feet in to relax on a sunny day.
La Redoute set of two Yann solid beech folding chairs
This set of two folding chairs is practical, easy to use and will bring a simple, minimalist look to your garden furniture.
Shop La Redoute set of 2 Yann solid beech folding chairs, £55
Konges Sløjd large shell paddling pool in dot bronze brown
Designed with scallop edges in a pastel hue, these paddling pools are great for outdoor fun in the garden.
Shop Konges Sløjd large shell paddling pool - dot bronze brown at Mama Owl, £65
Debenhams multi-stripe beach towel
Don’t have enough room for a chair or simply have no desire to be sitting down in your sun trap? No problem. Debenhams is bringing the beach vibe to your sunny spot with this cotton beach towel.
Lay it out on your balcony, in your garden or on your doorstep, close your eyes and soak up the rays on the most stylish towel in town.
Business & Pleasure Co. fringed wood and canvas canopy umbrella
You might not have a beach in your back garden, but this stylish outdoor umbrella is just the thing to keep those harmful UV rays off your face.
It features a lemon-print design, bringing an Italian flair to your space this summer.
Shop Business & Pleasure Co. fringed wood and canvas canopy umbrella at Selfridges, £144
Sarah Hussaini tide stripe ceramic stool
If you fancy giving your outdoor space some real pizzazz, this cute side table is just the ticket.
Designed by Sarah Hussaini in collaboration with Anthropologie, this striped stool is inspired by the zoetrope – a precursor to the moving picture – and will be an eye-catching accent to your home.
Shop Sarah Hussaini tide stripe ceramic stool at Anthropologie, £75
Dunelm outdoor pyramid in grey
Enjoy a lazy summer evening with a glass of rose in one hand and a book in the other while lounging on this outdoor pyramid seat.
Ikea sundsö table and chairs
Make good use of your balcony and enjoy breakfast, lunch or dinner while dining on this Ikea table and chairs.
Urban Outfitters Laney pink outdoor side table
Add some colour to your outdoor space with this wicker side table – the perfect choice for your garden or balcony, thanks to the round silhouette, woven design and multicoloured stripe details.
Images: Getty; courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a senior digital writer for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about homeware (particularly candles), travel, food trends, restaurants and all the wonderful things London has to offer.
