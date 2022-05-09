woman relaxing on sun deck
From hanging lights to rattan furniture, these 7 garden trends will be everywhere this summer

From hanging lights to rattan furniture, these are the home accessories you’ll want to add to your garden this summer.

Over the last few years, many of us have rediscovered our love for outdoor spaces amid the coronavirus pandemic – and understandably so.

After all, our gardens and balconies became the only place we’d get consistent fresh air throughout 2020 and many of us with limited outdoor space turned to biophilic design to get our nature fix.

Whether you had a larger than life garden, or had plants encroaching on every nook and cranny of your flat, we all reaped the benefits of gardens, greenery and everything in between – and we’re continuing to affirm our love of nature by keeping our outdoor spaces as fresh as possible.

One way to do so is by giving our spaces a little update ahead of the summer season – and furniture brand VonHaus has given us some insight into the garden trends which are expected to be big this summer.

Analysing 2022 garden trends images on Pinterest, the brand revealed the home accessories that people are looking to incorporate into their gardens this year – and we’ve listed them here to help you get your space fully kitted out for alfresco dining and entertaining all summer long.

  • Fire pits

    Mature woman burning newspaper on patio fire at dusk
    Garden trends 2022: Outdoor fire pits

    Add glamour and excitement to your garden with a fire pit. It’s a great way to stay cosy as the sun begins to set and will ensure that you can keep the conversation flowing long into the night.

  • Gazebos

    Chairs and Tables under Gazebo with White Tent
    Garden trends 2022: Gazebos

    According to VonHaus, gazebos are expected to be everywhere this summer, with searches for pop-up gazebos seeing a huge 1,100% increase over the past 90 days.

    As garden parties welcome their way back into our lives, gazebos are great if you’re looking for a shaded space to keep your family and friends out of the sun, or in some cases the rain too.

  • Rattan furniture

    Rattan furniture
    Garden trends 2022: Rattan furniture

    Searches for rattan garden chairs have seen an increase of 500% over the past 90 days, according to VonHaus, and rattan furniture in general is a popular choice this year.

    From its durability to the variety of chic rattan designs, this style of furniture is perfect for gardens no matter your interior style.

