Over the last few years, many of us have rediscovered our love for outdoor spaces amid the coronavirus pandemic – and understandably so.

After all, our gardens and balconies became the only place we’d get consistent fresh air throughout 2020 and many of us with limited outdoor space turned to biophilic design to get our nature fix.

Whether you had a larger than life garden, or had plants encroaching on every nook and cranny of your flat, we all reaped the benefits of gardens, greenery and everything in between – and we’re continuing to affirm our love of nature by keeping our outdoor spaces as fresh as possible.