Former Gucci designer Gergei Erdei has launched a decadent homeware collection inspired by 70s jet-set glamour
- Leah Sinclair
Transport yourself to the Italian Riveria or Palm Beach with this evocative collection of dinnerware, cushions and more from designer and artist Gergei Erdei.
As the sun has suddenly disappeared, with lower temperatures and cloudy skies returning, many of us will be dreaming of the next time we feel the sun on our skin – preferably with a beach and an open bar nearby.
But for those who aren’t able to whisk themselves away just yet, bringing an essence of that to your home is always a good idea – and this homeware collection is definitely meeting those requirements.
Former Gucci designer and London-based artist Gergei Erdei has launched a new collection of textiles, tableware and home accessories titled Herculaneum, inspired by the 70s jet-set lifestyle in Florida, Palm Beach and the Italian Rivera.
The sun-drenched interiors collection features a range of plates, tablecloths, cushions and placemats, all of which include Erdei’s signature motifs inspired by antiquity.
Erdei incorporates florals and sealife onto his plates while being inspired by the Renaissance period and Roman mosaics, creating a feeling of glamour and decadence throughout the collection.
“I designed the Herculaneum SS22 collection to a soundtrack of 60s and 70s Italian classics from Patty Pravo and Mina and Loredana Berte,” said Erdei.
“Their joyful spirit inspired a certain nostalgia for the Italian Riviera during this glorious period. I wanted to create something very uplifting, evocative and colourful yet easy to combine with my previous designs. I love the sketch style prints on the placemats and table cloth creates an artistic background with the crystal glasses and my hand-painted terracotta plates.”
We may not all be jet setting to the Riveria, but adding a little Mediterranean glamour to our tablescape just became a reality.
Images: Panna Donka