As the sun has suddenly disappeared, with lower temperatures and cloudy skies returning, many of us will be dreaming of the next time we feel the sun on our skin – preferably with a beach and an open bar nearby.

But for those who aren’t able to whisk themselves away just yet, bringing an essence of that to your home is always a good idea – and this homeware collection is definitely meeting those requirements.

Former Gucci designer and London-based artist Gergei Erdei has launched a new collection of textiles, tableware and home accessories titled Herculaneum, inspired by the 70s jet-set lifestyle in Florida, Palm Beach and the Italian Rivera.