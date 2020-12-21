We know how rubbish it is celebrating a special occasion without your friends and family to make a fuss of you (three of the Stylist team have been caught in this position already), but there are ways to get something directly to your loved ones who are due to close another year in tier 4.

And ‘directly’ is the important word here, because with Royal Mail under extreme pressure and many delivery services cutting down on staff, it can take a lot of forward planning to pick something out, have it sent to you to wrap and include a card, and then post on to your friend. Frankly, it’s an amount of forward planning that many of us would fall short on.

So, here we’ve gathered some ideas on beautiful, thoughtful and personal presents you can buy online. From flowers and wine to boxes full of personalised treats, these are the gifts we think they’ll love.