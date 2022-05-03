The 2022 Met Ball has come and gone, but we still can’t get enough of the decadent, luxurious theme: gilded glamour.

After two-and-a-bit years of staying at home in our pyjamas and maybe throwing on an old jumper for the odd Zoom call, the promise of a life of glitz and glamour is simply irresistible. Lace and feathers and velvet and tulle! Elbow-length opera gloves! Smoky eyes and bold red lips! And did we mention the gold?