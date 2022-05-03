Stylist Home Gilded Glamour

Take inspiration from the Met Gala and add some gilded glamour to your home with these 10 elegant pieces

Sometimes, all that glitters is gold after all. Inspired by the lavish looks at this year’s Met Ball, we bring you 10 homeware pieces that promise to add a touch of gilded glamour to your home. 

The 2022 Met Ball has come and gone, but we still can’t get enough of the decadent, luxurious theme: gilded glamour.

After two-and-a-bit years of staying at home in our pyjamas and maybe throwing on an old jumper for the odd Zoom call, the promise of a life of glitz and glamour is simply irresistible. Lace and feathers and velvet and tulle! Elbow-length opera gloves! Smoky eyes and bold red lips! And did we mention the gold?

All of this over-the-top glamour got us thinking: why not bring some of this glamour into our homes, too? 

Gilded glamour isn’t just a theme for your next out-out dress – it’s a lifestyle. With a few gilded glamour-inspired homeware pieces, you can transform your home into a smoky, vanilla-scented 1920s hotel bar or a velvet and gold-trimmed manor house library, like something straight out of an Agatha Christie murder mystery.  

Here are 10 pieces to add some much-needed old-Hollywood glamour to your home. 

