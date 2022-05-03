Sometimes, all that glitters is gold after all. Inspired by the lavish looks at this year’s Met Ball, we bring you 10 homeware pieces that promise to add a touch of gilded glamour to your home.
The 2022 Met Ball has come and gone, but we still can’t get enough of the decadent, luxurious theme: gilded glamour.
After two-and-a-bit years of staying at home in our pyjamas and maybe throwing on an old jumper for the odd Zoom call, the promise of a life of glitz and glamour is simply irresistible. Lace and feathers and velvet and tulle! Elbow-length opera gloves! Smoky eyes and bold red lips! And did we mention the gold?
All of this over-the-top glamour got us thinking: why not bring some of this glamour into our homes, too?
Gilded glamour isn’t just a theme for your next out-out dress – it’s a lifestyle. With a few gilded glamour-inspired homeware pieces, you can transform your home into a smoky, vanilla-scented 1920s hotel bar or a velvet and gold-trimmed manor house library, like something straight out of an Agatha Christie murder mystery.
Here are 10 pieces to add some much-needed old-Hollywood glamour to your home.
Anthropologie Lena Candle Snuffer
A golden candle snuffer is the perfect ultra-extra accessory to place on your mantelpiece or side table. After all, glamorous women don’t blow out their candles.
Surrey Lifestyle Phoebe Duvet Set
Velvet? Check. Gold? Check. Art Deco pattern? Check. This stunning bedspread absolutely screams luxury and glamour.
Diptyque Tuberose Hourglass Diffuser
This beautiful Diptyque diffuser looks like something out of a 1930s Parisian cafe — and we are obsessed.
Liberty Large Drowsy Tiger Rug
Nothing is more extra than an animal skin rug. Luckily, this Liberty rug isn’t real, but it will still give you that elegant old manor house vibe.
Rose & Grey Mind The Gap Wallpaper in Glamour Dark
We cannot get enough of this gold and black Art Deco wallpaper pattern that will make your room look like it’s been plucked straight out of the height of 1930s glamour.
Shop Rose & Grey Mind The Gap Wallpaper in Glamour Dark, £195
Mango & Plum Gold Chevron Console Table Clara
This delicate all-gold side table is the perfect place for your cigarette holder and opera glasses.
Dune Elm Valentina Velvet Teal Bedspread
A divine teal bedspread in velvet will mean you sleep like a queen.
Joy Gold Feathered Mirror
With a gorgeous yet subtle feather pattern, this gold mirror will give any wall a little touch of glamour.
Made Margot Chaise Longue
Need a comfy place to gracefully recline after a long night out? This velvet chaise longue will do the trick.
Oliver Bonas Gold & Glass Pyramid Blue Velvet Jewellery Holder
A gorgeous gold and velvet multi-purpose jewellery holder with space for storing both your necklaces and your rings at the end of the day.
Shop Oliver Bonas Gold & Glass Pyramid Blue Velvet Jewellery Holder, £34.50