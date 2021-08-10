All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Take personalisation to the next level by injecting your kitchenware with the ultimate personal touch: monogramming.
When it comes to adorning a home with those special, joy-sparking pieces, nothing is quite the same as treating yourself – or indeed a loved one – to something with their initial on it.
Whether it be a cushion, a towel, a pillowcase or a make-up bag, there really is a monogrammed something for everybody in the realm of interiors. But far from being resigned solely for the bedroom and bathroom, there’s a whole host of monogrammed kitchenware that deserves a place in your home.
Because really, why stop with the kitchen as it pertains to monogramming? Whether you’d prefer initial plates, mugs or napkins, there’s nothing quite like the desirability of looking at your own initials in the comfort of your own home. Here are a few of our favourite pieces to kit your kitchen out with a bit of a personal touch.
Anthropologie Tivoli spoon rest
For anybody familiar with cooking up sauces in their kitchen, you’ll understand the necessity of a spoon rest; but forget the run-of-the-mill spoon rests, it’s all about investing in one with your initial on it.
Personal Creations ceramic casserole dish
Nothing beats the aesthetically pleasing trend of having a sturdy ceramic casserole dish that lives atop your cooker; so why not make yours truly your own with a monogram?
The Oak & Rope Company personalised oak chopping board
Chopping boards just got a whole lot chicer and more personable, thanks to these customisable numbers which are crafted from sustainably sourced oak.
Shop The Oak & Rope Company personalised oak chopping board at Not On The High Street, £45
Wedding Star Moscow Mule mug
Perfect for cocktails, these copper mugs are personal and practical in equal measure.
Sophia Victoria Joy personalised mixing bowl
A perfect one for all the bakers in the house, this personalised mixing bowl is crying out to be debuted in your kitchen line-up.
Shop Sophia Victoria Joy personalised mixing bowl at Not On The High Street, £16
Nathalie Lete monogram mug
There’s nothing like enjoying a cup of tea from a monogram mug really, is there? This floral number is proof.
Hopscotch London personalised soy candle
For anybody who cooks food that stinks out their kitchen, look to a monogrammed candle because, well, why not?
Personalised Gift Shop cotton tea towels
Whether you want to use them everyday or not, these cotton monogrammed tea towels are perfect for having on display.
Nordic Nest design letters plate
You’ll never want to eat from anything else once you’ve invested in monogrammed crockery.
Dibor personalised monogram cotton napkins
Napkins have never looked so personal or stylish than these cotton bespoke numbers.
Shop Dibor personalised monogram cotton napkins at Not On The High Street, £18
Anthropologie bistro tiled monogram mug
You’ll never want to have your morning coffee from another mug once you’ve tasted it from a monogrammed mug.
Images: courtesy of brands.