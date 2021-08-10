When it comes to adorning a home with those special, joy-sparking pieces, nothing is quite the same as treating yourself – or indeed a loved one – to something with their initial on it.

Whether it be a cushion, a towel, a pillowcase or a make-up bag, there really is a monogrammed something for everybody in the realm of interiors. But far from being resigned solely for the bedroom and bathroom, there’s a whole host of monogrammed kitchenware that deserves a place in your home.