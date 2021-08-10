Monogram kitchenware is all the rage

Give your home a personal touch with these 11 pieces of monogram kitchenware

Posted by for Home and interiors

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Take personalisation to the next level by injecting your kitchenware with the ultimate personal touch: monogramming.

When it comes to adorning a home with those special, joy-sparking pieces, nothing is quite the same as treating yourself – or indeed a loved one – to something with their initial on it.

Whether it be a cushion, a towel, a pillowcase or a make-up bag, there really is a monogrammed something for everybody in the realm of interiors. But far from being resigned solely for the bedroom and bathroom, there’s a whole host of monogrammed kitchenware that deserves a place in your home.

Because really, why stop with the kitchen as it pertains to monogramming? Whether you’d prefer initial plates, mugs or napkins, there’s nothing quite like the desirability of looking at your own initials in the comfort of your own home. Here are a few of our favourite pieces to kit your kitchen out with a bit of a personal touch.

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands. 

Topics

Share this article