Waking up in the morning to a fresh cup of coffee is one of the simple pleasures many of us like to enjoy – and it can be even better when we decide to ditch boring mugs for something far more eye-catching.

Glass mugs are the perfect middle man – or woman – between style and sensibility and come in a range of designs and price points to suit any need.

Whether you’re settling down with a cuppa or getting your day started with a caffeine kick, this selection of stylish and sleek glass mugs will be a worthy addition to your collection.