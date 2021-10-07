All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Many of our morning rituals begin with a hot beverage in hand – and these distinct glass mugs are sure to perk you up before the day really gets started.
Waking up in the morning to a fresh cup of coffee is one of the simple pleasures many of us like to enjoy – and it can be even better when we decide to ditch boring mugs for something far more eye-catching.
Glass mugs are the perfect middle man – or woman – between style and sensibility and come in a range of designs and price points to suit any need.
Whether you’re settling down with a cuppa or getting your day started with a caffeine kick, this selection of stylish and sleek glass mugs will be a worthy addition to your collection.
Hay Borosilicate Glass Mugs Set of Two
Danish design brand Hay has created these two mugs that are sure to stand out in your kitchen thanks to their simple, modern design in an array of soft shades.
Ferm Living still mugs
These Ferm Living still mugs are crafted using mouth-blown glass, and finished with a smoky grey round handle for a sleek and minimalist design.
Villeroy & Boch artesano borosilicate-glass cup set of two
Whether you fancy an iced latte or a steaming hot cup of coffee, these double-walled artesano cups can withstand various temperatures and are designed with style and functionality in mind.
Shop Villeroy & Boch Artesano borosilicate-glass cup set of two, £20.90
Ajouter Store Frankie wave handle glass mug
If you’re looking to perk up your day, these Ajouter Store mugs might be just what you need. Made in heat-resistant, durable borosilicate glass, these bold mugs come in a mixture of colours and are a great addition to any minimalist or maximalist’s kitchen cupboard.
Shop Ajouter Store Frankie Wave Handle Glass Mug Five Colours, £40
Lakeland double-walled glass coffee mugs
These glass coffee mugs should be in every coffee drinker’s cupboard. While simple to look at, the classic design and double-walled insulation should make them a staple in any mug collection.
Luminarc tea glass/coffee glass
Tin cans were the inspiration behind this glass mug from Luminarc and will add a unique touch to your coffee-drinking experience.
Nordic Nest dot coffee glass
Sip an expresso or mulled wine in style with this Nordic Nest coffee glass, made of clear glass with a circular black handle.
The Trouvailles double-walled mugs
Elevate your kitchenware with these colourful glass mugs from The Trouvailles. The double-walled design keeps warm drinks hot or cool drinks cold and is available to purchase in a stylish selection of colours.
Nordic Nest Muurla glassmug
Make this Nordic Nest glassmug your go-to cup thanks to its combination of durability and style.
Images: Courtesy of brands