Glass mugs

9 glass mugs to take your coffee drinking to the next level

Posted by for Home and interiors

Many of our morning rituals begin with a hot beverage in hand – and these distinct glass mugs are sure to perk you up before the day really gets started.

Waking up in the morning to a fresh cup of coffee is one of the simple pleasures many of us like to enjoy – and it can be even better when we decide to ditch boring mugs for something far more eye-catching.

Glass mugs are the perfect middle man – or woman – between style and sensibility and come in a range of designs and price points to suit any need.

Whether you’re settling down with a cuppa or getting your day started with a caffeine kick, this selection of stylish and sleek glass mugs will be a worthy addition to your collection.

  • Hay Borosilicate Glass Mugs Set of Two

    A product photo of two pink glass mugs
    Hay Borosilicate Glass Mugs Set of Two

    Danish design brand Hay has created these two mugs that are sure to stand out in your kitchen thanks to their simple, modern design in an array of soft shades.

    Shop Hay borosilicate glass mugs set of two, £45

  • Ferm Living still mugs

    A photo of two glass mugs on a kitchentop
    Ferm Living still mugs

    These Ferm Living still mugs are crafted using mouth-blown glass, and finished with a smoky grey round handle for a sleek and minimalist design.

    Shop Ferm Living still mugs, £25

  • Villeroy & Boch artesano borosilicate-glass cup set of two

    A photo of two coffee glass mugs
    Villeroy & Boch artesano borosilicate-glass cup set of two

    Whether you fancy an iced latte or a steaming hot cup of coffee, these double-walled artesano cups can withstand various temperatures and are designed with style and functionality in mind.

    Shop Villeroy & Boch Artesano borosilicate-glass cup set of two, £20.90

  • Ajouter Store Frankie wave handle glass mug

    Photo of coloured glass mag
    Ajouter Store Frankie Wave Handle Glass Mug Five Colours

    If you’re looking to perk up your day, these Ajouter Store mugs might be just what you need. Made in heat-resistant, durable borosilicate glass, these bold mugs come in a mixture of colours and are a great addition to any minimalist or maximalist’s kitchen cupboard.

    Shop Ajouter Store Frankie Wave Handle Glass Mug Five Colours, £40

  • Lakeland double-walled glass coffee mugs

    A photo of two glass mugs with coffee
    Lakeland Double-Walled Glass Coffee Mugs

    These glass coffee mugs should be in every coffee drinker’s cupboard. While simple to look at, the classic design and double-walled insulation should make them a staple in any mug collection.

    Shop Lakeland Double-Walled Glass Coffee Mugs, £8.49

  • Luminarc tea glass/coffee glass

    A photo of coffee in a glass mug
    Luminarc Tea Glass/Coffee Glass

    Tin cans were the inspiration behind this glass mug from Luminarc and will add a unique touch to your coffee-drinking experience.

    Shop Luminarc tea glass/coffee glass, £15.95

  • Nordic Nest dot coffee glass

    a product image of a glass mag
    Nordic West dot coffee glass

    Sip an expresso or mulled wine in style with this Nordic Nest coffee glass, made of clear glass with a circular black handle.

    Shop Nordic Nest Dot coffee glass, £11 

  • The Trouvailles double-walled mugs

    a photo of a table with multicoloured glass mugs
    The Trouvailles double-walled mugs

    Elevate your kitchenware with these colourful glass mugs from The Trouvailles. The double-walled design keeps warm drinks hot or cool drinks cold and is available to purchase in a stylish selection of colours.

    Shop The Trouvailles double-walled mugs, £14.99

  • Nordic Nest Muurla glassmug

    A photo of glass mugs
    Nordic Nest Muurla glassmug

    Make this Nordic Nest glassmug your go-to cup thanks to its combination of durability and style.

    Shop Nordic Nest Muurla glassmug, £11.50

Images: Courtesy of brands

Topics

