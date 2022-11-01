All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Ditch neutrals in favour of these bold cushions that will add a subtle pop of colour to your space.
When you think of autumn, neutrals often come to mind.
From minimal whites to warm browns, keeping it minimal is usually the go-to for autumnal interiors – but that is getting a shake-up this year.
Instead of opting for simple designs, how about injecting some pattern and colour into your interiors? And cushions are a great yet subtle way to start.
Check out our round-up of graphic cushions that we have our eye on from Furn, John Lewis, H&M Home and more.
furn. Manhattan abstract cushion
Inspired by Halston’s 1970s New York townhouse, this bold pink and red cushion will make a striking statement in any room it’s placed in.
H&M Home cotton canvas cushion cover
You really can’t go wrong with striped designs – and this green cushion cover in printed cotton canvas with a zip down the side is one we like the look of.
John Lewis checkerboard cushion
Add a kitsch feel to your space with this checkerboard embroidered cushion, which will add a bright pop of colour to any room in your home.
The Pillow Drop Beverly Hills cushion
Featuring a classic banana leaf design on a pink background, this Beverley Hills needlepoint cushion is the fun addition to your home that you never knew you needed.
Sazy Ikat cushion cover no. 13
Maximalists are sure to appreciate this cushion cover, which features a playful Ikat print.
La Redoute Interieurs brimo graphic square
This two-tone velvet cushion features a raised effect and is sure to warm your interiors with softness and elegance.
Rhoom Yan striped velvet bolster cushion
Printed onto a sumptuous velvet fabric and finished off with black velvet edge piping, this monochrome design brings style and comfort in one.
Christina Lundsteen Augusta geometric cotton-velvet cushion
Bring joy to your living space with this sumptuous cotton velvet cushion, which features geometric patchwork that nods to art deco designs.
Shop Christina Lundsteen Augusta geometric cotton-velvet cushion at Matches Fashion, £170
L'opificio Carrè tufted orange pattern cushion
This cushion is handcrafted to perfection and will elevate your interiors with some timeless glamour and luxurious fabric.
Shop L’opificio Carrè tufted orange pattern cushion at Artemest, £115
Habitat Sahara tufted wool cushion
Cuddle up with this dreamy, tufted cushion, which will make a cosy addition to your sofa or bed.
Maisons Du Monde cushion cover with ecru, blue-green and yellow graphic print
If you’re a fan of blue, this graphic print cushion is just for you.
Shop Maisons Du Monde cushion cover with ecru, blue-green and yellow graphic print, £12.50
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
Home and interiors
Get autumn-ready with these new buys from Mango Home
Home and interiors
Transform your home into a cosy sanctuary this autumn with these tactile bouclé buys
Home and interiors
11 moody floral homeware pieces that are anything but sweet or saccharine
Home and interiors
It's pumpkin spice season — how to bring this cheery colour into your home