Take inspiration from the goddesses and architecture of Ancient Greece and give you’re home a regal update.
Ancient Greece has been a source of inspiration for many things. From literature to art, music and style, the time period continues to influence many of us today, particularly within our homes.
After all, who doesn’t love tall columns, stone statues, voluptuous Grecian busts and drapery? The style so closely associated with this time in history still works in any minimalist or maximalist space – and there’s something magical and mystical about it that we’re loving today.
Etsy trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson explains that ancient mythology is inspiring plenty of the homeware sellers on the platform, and we’ll let you into a little secret – we’ve seen this popping up elsewhere on the interiors scene, too.
“The ancient accents trend takes cues from interiors found in ancient Roman and Greek times – from columns to statues to busts – and it’s being seen everywhere from wall art to planters in a modern colour palette,” Johnson explains.
From Instagram brands like Maza to big names such as Artisanti, it seems like everyone is using tales of mythology as inspiration. To make it easy for you to get in on the action, we’ve collated some of our favourite pieces below to update your home with now.
Maza Athena candle
Maza is the cool candle brand on the interior scene, tapping into the much-coveted trend of waxy sculptural shapes in pastel colours that are far too pretty to burn.
The Athena candle comes in various shades including this pretty pink hue and is perfect for balancing atop coffee table books.
Bobbi Beck ancient Greece wallpaper
The vibrant colours and sophisticated patterns of this Ancient Greece inspired design puts an enticing, modern twist on something very historic. With a striking design consisting of repeated face motifs, this wallpaper is going to stand out in any space.
Pols Potten tray Greek plates set of 3
These trays are a true work of art and were developed using an ancient production technique of aluminium casting. Stack them, separate them, flip them, rotate them, and watch them add a stunning decorative element to your space.
Shop Pols Potten tray Greek plates set of 3 at Fenwick, £149
Artisanti Athena classic Greek woman bust
Add a high-brow touch to your surroundings with this classic bust sculpture of an ancient Greek woman.
Mounted on a block and pedestal to give it a grand presence, the cast resin statuette captures legendary beauty and is finished with an authentic aged bronze.
Lila & Luna Greek mythology art print
Transform bland walls with this bold Greek mythology wall art by Lila & Luna.
Cavendish Home column bookends
These rustic white column bookends will be a chic addition to your bookcase.
Doiy message mug with handle
Sip from this ceramic mug designed in the form of Greek gods and make your mornings feel a little more luxurious.
Rhoom pearl cushion
Crafted using a plush velvet fabric, this cushion comes in a seashell design complete with fine embroidery and will add a delightful touch to your bedroom.
Littlewoods Greek key jacquard duvet cover set
Plunge into supremely soft comfort with this elegant Greek key duvet cover and pillowcase set. The stunning design is incredibly versatile in a natural colourway and is finished with a traditional Greek key pattern running from top to bottom.
HK living Greek ceramic vase
This refined shell-shaped trinket dish comes in a clean sandstone shade and will add a modern Mediterranean touch to your interiors.
The French Bedroom Company Melinoe Greek goddess bookends
This bookend is a stylish and thoroughly modern interpretation of Melinoe, the Greek goddess of ghosts and will make a beautiful statement in your home.
Shop The French Bedroom Company Melinoe Greek goddess bookends, £45
