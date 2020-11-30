Ancient Greece has been a source of inspiration for many things. From literature to art , music and style , the time period continues to influence many of us today, particularly within our homes .

After all, who doesn’t love tall columns, stone statues, voluptuous Grecian busts and drapery? The style so closely associated with this time in history still works in any minimalist or maximalist space – and there’s something magical and mystical about it that we’re loving today.

Etsy trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson explains that ancient mythology is inspiring plenty of the homeware sellers on the platform, and we’ll let you into a little secret – we’ve seen this popping up elsewhere on the interiors scene, too.