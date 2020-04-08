How to grow radishes at home

Grow: Plant from seed in a shallow container in a sunny spot in spring, then move to semi-shade when the temperature creeps up. Water every other day and replant seeds as you harvest to ensure you have a supply all summer.

Harvest: This fast-growing crop will be ready within a month if the weather is good.

Cook: Serve whole as crudités with hummus and tzatziki, or use to add crunch and pepperiness to salads.

Choose: French Breakfast, a long variety ideal for dipping.

How to grow chard at home

Grow: Large-leaved vegetables prefer a shady, sheltered spot. Sow seeds directly into a large pot and water every other day.

Harvest: After six to eight weeks. Cut leaves off close to the base and pick from both the middle and the edges to keep air circulating and ward off mildew.

Cook: As you would spinach or kale – you can eat both the stems and leaves, so add to soups, stews or serve wilted with butter and salt, or in a homemade pesto.

Choose: Peppermint chard, for its vibrant pink stalks (it tastes like regular chard, not mint, by the way).

How to grow parsley at home

Grow: Another fan of the shade, opt for a plug plant here to speed things up and place in a medium-sized pot. Water every day, especially when it’s warm. If growing from seed, parsley is great on an indoor windowsill as it is slow to germinate if it’s too cold.

Harvest: After eight weeks from seed, quicker if using plug plants.

Cook: Finely chop and add to tabbouleh or in a simple garlic and olive oil pasta dish, or use to garnish pretty much anything.

Choose: Flat-leaf, the best variety for flavour.