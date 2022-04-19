Some of the most eye-catching pieces of the collection, such as the hand-blown tumblers and the azure and terracotta vase, aren’t available to shop just yet. But fortunately, there are plenty of treats you can snap up this instant. Highlights include the blue Estelle beanbag chair, which will give your living room a lift and provide extra seating; the retro Banquo wall light, as useful as it is visually pleasing; and the orange embossed metal plant pot – because why shouldn’t the pot be as much of a feature as the plant itself?