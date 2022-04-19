Home and interiors

Dreaming of summer? Habitat's new homeware range is all about sunshine and holidays

Aimee Grant Cumberbatch
an image of the habitat summer range, a living room with a blue beanbag chair, cream sofa and rattan accessories

The retailer has unveiled the two homeware collections that comprise its summer 2022 range. One is inspired by the Mediterranean, with terracotta vases and rattan lampshades. The other takes optimism for its theme, with bold colours and clashing prints on rugs and cushions.

I know – we have one warm bank holiday weekend and everyone starts talking about summer. If, however, you are wishing that the sunniest season was already here, there are ways to bring it forward. At least, when it comes to your interiors. Habitat has unveiled its summer homeware collections and, although the full range isn’t out till May, there are some items available to shop already. 

an image of the habitat summer range featuring a bed with a yellow headboard, a brightly-coloured duvet colour with clashing prints and a yellow locker cupboard
Habitat's summer 2022 range

Based on two themes – the Mediterranean and optimism – Habitat’s new range has something for every summer mood. Whether you’re all about a relaxed, rustic feel (the Mediterannean collection is for you) or whether you embrace the positivity and vibrant colours of summer in all their glory (the Optimism collection should suit you), it’s worth a look. In the Mediterranean collection, you can expect earth tones, bright azure blues and natural materials like terracotta and rattan. As for the optimism edit, it references some of Habitat’s 80s designs with bright, colour-blocked pieces and clashing patterns. 

An immage from Habitat's summer 2022 range featuring an orange velvet sofa, a yellow velvet chair and a brightly-coloured rug with clashing patterns
Habitat's summer 2022 range

Some of the most eye-catching pieces of the collection, such as the hand-blown tumblers and the azure and terracotta vase, aren’t available to shop just yet. But fortunately, there are plenty of treats you can snap up this instant. Highlights include the blue Estelle beanbag chair, which will give your living room a lift and provide extra seating; the retro Banquo wall light, as useful as it is visually pleasing; and the orange embossed metal plant pot – because why shouldn’t the pot be as much of a feature as the plant itself? 

Here are some of the best bits from the Habitat summer range that you can shop now. 

  • Habitat quilted beanbag in blue

    an azure blue quilted bean bag from Habitat's summer 2022 range
    Habitat's summer 2022 range

    All the comfort and squishiness of a bean bag with the silhouette of a more structured chair – you get the best of both worlds with this seat. It’s available in azure blue for those who like things bold or olive green for a more subtle feel.

    Shop Habitat quilted beanbag in blue, £100

  • Habitat three-door locker in mustard

    A yellow horizontal locker cabinet made from metal with three doors from habitat's summer 2022 range
    Habitat's summer 2022 range

    There’s making a feature out of storage and then there’s making a statement. This mustard-yellow locker definitely falls into the latter category and it’s sure to inject some zest into your interiors. But, if you’re not ready to go full sunshine just yet, it’s also available in a much more minimalist-friendly grey shade. 

    Shop Habitat three-door locker in mustard, £100

  • Habitat floor lamp in red/orange and blue

    A floor lamp made from metal with a red/orange shade, blue base and black stand
    Habitat's summer 2022 range

    Taking inspiration from a classic Habitat design and colour palette, this lamp is a slice of design history that’s also suitable for modern life. Whether you’re using it to create a cosy atmosphere in the living room or to light up a reading nook, you’ll never want to use the big light again. 

    Shop Habitat floor lamp in red/orange and blue, £50

  • Habitat rattan pendant shade

    A pendant shade made from rattan in an upsidedown basket shape from Habitat's summer 2022 range
    Habitat's summer 2022 range

    If, however, you are a die-hard devotee of the big light (lamps aren’t for everyone!), this rattan shade will take the edge off any harsh overhead glow. 

    Shop Habitat rattan pendant shade, £75

  • Habitat embossed planter in orange

    An orange plant pot made from metal on thin legs with geometric embossed detailing
    Habitat's summer 2022 range

    Sadly, finding attractive planters isn’t as easy as finding attractive plants. If you’re on the hunt for something that will cover up that plastic pot, this might be it. In eye-catching orange with embossed geometric detailing, it’ll draw attention to your greenery for all the right reasons. 

    Shop Habitat embossed planter in orange, £24

  • Habitat optimist hand-tufted wool rug in multicoloured

    An image of a brightly coloured rug with clashing prints
    Habitat's summer 2022 range

    A rug is one of the fastest ways to transform a room. If your interiors have been missing a bit of pizzazz, might we suggest an instant uplift in the form of this Habitat option? With bold colour blocking and pattern-clashing, it’s definitely a conversation piece. 

    Habitat optimist hand-tufted wool rug in multicoloured, £125

  • Habitat plug-in wall light

    A wall light with a large Edison style bulb and an orange-circle base from Habitat's new summer 2022 range
    Habitat's summer 2022 range

    If you’d like to dip a toe in the world of bright colour but aren’t quite ready to commit to a full-on interiors overhaul, this wall light could be just the thing. The oversized Edison-style bulb is the star, but it’s offset perfectly by its bright orange base.

    Shop Habitat plug-in wall light, £17

Images: courtesy of Habitat

