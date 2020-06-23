When it comes to collaborations, Habitat knows its stuff. From Luke Edward Hall’s artsy soft furnishings to Laura Jackson’s foray into tableware, the interiors brand has made some of our favourite artists and influencers’ signature styles accessible.

Now news has hit that they will once again be teaming up with cult fashion brand Shrimps and we’re on the edge of our accent armchairs with excitement.

So far, Habitat are being very hush-hush about the details and haven’t released any product images or descriptions. But in a statement on the collaboration Hannah Weiland, the creator of Shrimps, has given fans an idea of what to expect.

“We have included some one of a kind textile pieces [in the new collection], with our unique Shrimps doodle illustrations central to their design,” she says.