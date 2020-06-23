Habitat x Shrimps are collaborating on a dream homeware line for interior design enthusiasts
Megan Murray
Fashion brand Shrimps and Habitat are coming together for the second time on a sunny, Palm Springs-inspired homeware collection that will brighten up your pad. Think hand-painted ceramics and rattan furniture galore.
When it comes to collaborations, Habitat knows its stuff. From Luke Edward Hall’s artsy soft furnishings to Laura Jackson’s foray into tableware, the interiors brand has made some of our favourite artists and influencers’ signature styles accessible.
Now news has hit that they will once again be teaming up with cult fashion brand Shrimps and we’re on the edge of our accent armchairs with excitement.
So far, Habitat are being very hush-hush about the details and haven’t released any product images or descriptions. But in a statement on the collaboration Hannah Weiland, the creator of Shrimps, has given fans an idea of what to expect.
“We have included some one of a kind textile pieces [in the new collection], with our unique Shrimps doodle illustrations central to their design,” she says.
“I am also very excited to include handwoven rattan furniture pieces in the collection, as well as beautiful hand painted ceramics, drawing on Habitat’s expertise with these materials to create unique pieces with a natural feel.”
Anyone who knows Shrimps will already be familiar with its whimsical aesthetic and signature pieces such as beaded bags in quirky shapes and colour faux-fur outerwear. The homeware range will be imbued with the same playful feel and concept-driven look, but this time focusing on the sun-drenched streets of California, with a nod to retro Hollywood.
Describing the collection’s vibe, Weiland says: “I was inspired by California, especially 1970s Palm Springs and old Hollywood.
“The beautiful colour palette is inspired by these references, centred on a joyful sunshine yellow and a calming sage green, with hints of sky blue and soft pink; all colours that remind me of the architecture, design and mood of palm Springs.”
Sadly, this is just an announcement and the chance to buy products won’t arise until October 2020 – but the good news is you can sign up for early alerts at habitat.co.uk/shrimps to make sure you get in there when the time comes before everything sells out.
Images: Habitat/ Shrimps