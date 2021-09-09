The trio drew inspiration from 1970s Italy for the aesthetic, with Guzzini – an Italian store which stocks everything homeware-related – being the main focal point of their vision.

What’re they most obsessed with in their own and other people’s spaces? “Honestly, we’re obsessed with seating,” Alana laughs. “I think maybe we’re just lazy? But seriously, I couldn’t live without a really comfy couch. We love sitting down. But seriously, it’s important for people to come into our studio and feel warm and comfortable and creative, so the first thing we bought was three different types of seating.” Their Los Angeles home growing up was eclectic; they inherited their love of pre-loved from their dad, who relied upon a service called The Recycler, which was a print-out retro version of Etsy that existed before the internet.

When it comes to hosting, the sisters share a love of warm and intimate lighting and using interiors as conversation starters. “When you work with new and different songwriters, it often feels like a first date, so it’s nice to have little trinkets around a space, or wear different pieces, which then spark an idea or a thought or a bit of inspiration. It all bleeds into your studio. “Our dad would go out and scour Los Angeles to find instruments for us to all play on. Ours was the fun house, the one which all of our friends wanted to come and hang out in,” Alana says. “It’s kind of very similar to our houses now.”

While the trio have found the pandemic difficult (“It’s getting to the point where I think I’m no fun anymore!” Este jokes, and the sisters agree that they similarly have connectivity problems “every day that ends with a y”), they’re excited for us to collectively crawl out from the locked down holes in which we’ve spent the pandemic and for life to return. “I am honestly just so excited to travel again, that’s what I’ve missed the most, and to finally tour,” Alana says.

View the Haim x Etsy edit here.