They might be easy to overlook, and are often seen more as a conduit to the main event as opposed to the main event itself, but there’s something to be said for paying close attention to a home’s hallways.

After all, often they’re the first thing that guests will clap eyes on upon entering your home, and when you’ve paid such close attention to your kitchen, bedroom and living space, why not give your hallway just a little dose of TLC?