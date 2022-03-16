With many of us are beginning to start socialising again, the idea of hosting a fun dinner party is back on the agenda.

Whether it’s a spring-inspired dinner hosted in your garden or a chic gathering indoors, having a selection of go-to dinnerware is always desirable for special occasions – and hand-painted dinnerware is definitely the way to go.

Embrace colourful hues, prints and intricate designs hand-painted by a talented artist that will give your dinner party some edge – and these buys from Anthropologie, West Elm and more are at the top of our list this spring.