All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Add some unique dinnerware to your collection with these standout plates, bowls and tumblers featuring hand-painted designs.
With many of us are beginning to start socialising again, the idea of hosting a fun dinner party is back on the agenda.
Whether it’s a spring-inspired dinner hosted in your garden or a chic gathering indoors, having a selection of go-to dinnerware is always desirable for special occasions – and hand-painted dinnerware is definitely the way to go.
Embrace colourful hues, prints and intricate designs hand-painted by a talented artist that will give your dinner party some edge – and these buys from Anthropologie, West Elm and more are at the top of our list this spring.
Unopiù salad bowl in traditional ceramic
Add some excitement to your salad with this beautifully designed bowl from Unopiù.
Made in traditional ceramic, these bowls are handmade and painted in Puglia by local artisans.
Serax x Ottolenghi set of two feast small plates
These stoneware plates feature artwork from Ivo Bisignano and are sure to be a conversation starter at the dinner table.
Shop Serax x Ottolenghi set of two feast small plates at Matches Fashion, £45
Anthropologie insight canape plate
This hand-painted canape plate will look great in your collection and add a globally inspired twist to your tablescape.
anna + nina flower mug in jazzy red
This anna + nina mug is inspired by the duo’s travels to the East and incorporates rich colours and intricate details to create this eclectic ceramic mug.
Polkra x Anna Glover Mirabilia sunlight placemats – set of 6
These fun placemats add a playful feel to your tablescape and are perfect for spring.
Shop Polkra x Anna Glover Mirabilia sunlight placemats - set of 6, £115
West Elm Hand-Painted Pattern Pop Bowls
Hand-stamped and painted, these pattern pop bowls feature vibrant patterns and colour and will take your mealtime from ordinary to extraordinary.
Letter Room hand painted flower glass tumblers
Talk about spring in a cup!
These pretty hand-painted stemless glasses are adorned with bright, colourful butterflies and flowers that will perfectly house everything from gin and tonics to your favourite soft drinks.
Soho Home The Mews dinner plate
This ceramic dinner plate features a hand-painted, scalloped pattern in tones of blue and green that will add a Mediterranean flair to your table setting.
Ibbi Direct pasta bowl
Who doesn’t love pasta – especially when presented in this stunning hand-painted, scalloped pasta bowl from Ibbi Direct.
Sara Miller orchard sage teapot
Whether you’re having afternoon tea in your garden or by your sofa, this orchard sage teapot will add a sense of elegance to your day, thanks to the meadow garden design.
La Double J dessert plate – set of 6
Made in collaboration with Ancap, these dessert plates are crafted from fine porcelain with a hand-painted 18K gold trim and feature geometric prints ready to zhuzh up any tablescape.
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
