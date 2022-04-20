Mirrors are having a bit of a moment in 2022.

From the waved designs that have taken over our social media feeds to mirrors encased in funky tufted designs, people are ditching plain old mirrors for something a little more eccentric – and we’re totally on board.

Showing your personality within your home decor is key – and we’ve found nine quirky handmade tufted mirrors that are sure to inject some colour and charisma into your home.