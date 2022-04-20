All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From multicoloured designs to pom poms, these handmade mirrors will be the focal point of any room.
Mirrors are having a bit of a moment in 2022.
From the waved designs that have taken over our social media feeds to mirrors encased in funky tufted designs, people are ditching plain old mirrors for something a little more eccentric – and we’re totally on board.
Showing your personality within your home decor is key – and we’ve found nine quirky handmade tufted mirrors that are sure to inject some colour and charisma into your home.
You may also like
These 10 sculptural mirrors will add a striking flair to your home
Al’s Place the Agnes mirror
This Al’s Place mirror is sure to be an eye-catching addition to your home thanks to its colourful frame, which includes a retro stripe design that was hand tufted in the UK using pure wool.
JZ Custom Design pom pom / tufted mirror
If you’re a fan of colour and texture, this tufted mirror is just for you. Featuring multicoloured pom poms and foam backing, this fun design will become a centrepiece accessory in any space.
Typo tufted mirror
Add this unique mirror to liven up any wall. It features an orange stripe tufted designer in a unique curved shape.
Iaia Hobby Crotchet handmade tufted mirror
This mirror will be the perfect little addition to your bedroom, thanks to its handmade tufted fuchsia and red design that was made using a tufting machine.
Shop Iaia Hobby Crotchet handmade tufted mirror at Etsy, £150
Bohemia Design pom pom mirrors
If you didn’t know, pink is making a comeback – and you can get ahead of the trend with this hot pink pom pom mirror, which features contrasting gold beads and is handcrafted in India by skilled artisans.
House Of J Tufted wavy rug mirror
Wavy mirrors have been at the top of the interiors wishlist for months now, becoming a much-loved home accessory among the Instagram crowd. This wavy tufted mirror from House of J is truly distinctive and will add a creative flair to any room. Oh, and it’s made from 100% acrylic vegan yarn.
Shop House Of J Tufted wavy rug mirror at The Pop Up Girls Shop, £145
Jojou By Amelie tufted lips mirror
Apply your lippy while staring into this striking lip-shaped mirror from Jojou By Amelie.
Alena Ruth Tufting Pink & green wavy tufted mirror
Neon pink and lime green isn’t exactly the first colour combination that comes to mind but it certainly works well on this tufted mirror. Embrace the groovy and nostalgic aesthetic with this design that will rest perfectly on a shelf or as an addition to your desktop.
Shop Alena Ruth Tufting Pink & green wavy tufted mirror, £30
Wang Story Tamagotchi mirror
Millennials are sure to appreciate this Tamagotchi-style mirror, which will take you right back to your childhood.
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
Home and interiors
The cult mirror we saw all over Instagram is getting an update for next year
Home and interiors
9 mirrored home buys that will add extra dimension to your interiors
Homeware
Arty statement mirrors are taking over Instagram – here’s how to make your own
Homeware
8 on-trend arched window-style mirrors you need in your life