The ultimate Harry Potter-inspired Christmas presents
- Posted by
- Susan Devaney
- Published
If you’re wanting to share the Potter-inspired love this festive season, we’ve got you covered.
Christmas shopping at the best of times can be, dare we say it, stressful.
Which is why when you have a fellow Harry Potter fan in your life, shopping can be made simpler by speaking straight to their heart in the form of something à la Hogwarts.
From heat-changing mugs and a metallic golden snitch backpack to seriously cool LED lamps, we’ve compiled the ultimate list of presents to recreate the oh-so-magical world – and it can all be done from the comfort of your home.
And we’ve found e-v-e-r-y-t-h-i-n-g. So peruse our gallery below for some inspiration and gift ideas to please the Harry Potter lover in your life.
Harry Potter Slug and Jiggers Diagon Alley Apothecary Polyjuice Potion LED Bottle Lamp Light
What could be better than recreating the magical ambience of Hogwarts with a bedroom lamp? Listed as a bestseller on Etsy, you’ll need to grab this one for wrapping before it’s gone.
£29.99, etsy.com
Harry Potter Golden Snitch Backpack
A backpack in the form of a golden snitch could be the accessory we’ve all been waiting for. From its metallic sheen to its novelty appeal, it’s both practical and cool.
Harry Potter Portraits Heat Changing Mug
This mug responds to heat in the best way: by changing the figures in the portraits. We know, Merlin’s beard!
£9.99, truffleshuffle.co.uk
Harry Potter Backpack
We think this is ideal for the Potter fan who wants something subtle to use every day. From its discreet black colour to its practical design, it’s good for work or the weekend.
Golden Snitch Locket Necklace
Handmade, this delicate necklace is a magical charm. Made from brass or antique bronze, you can have it personalised to add that something extra special.
£10.99, etsy.com
Wizard Girl, Muggle World Sweatshirt
Who wouldn’t want a slogan sweater proclaiming their love for all things Hogwarts? We know we wouldn’t ask for a refund with this gift.
Harry Potter Marauder’s Map
If, like us, your first introduction to the Marauder’s Map blew your tiny mind, then look no further. Made from parchment paper, it’s apparently an exact replica of the one JK Rowling imagined (magic not included).
£36, maskworld.com
Harry Potter Socks
As the cooler temperatures continue to give us some chills, we reckon an extra pair of Harry Potter socks would make it all better – don’t you think?
£4.58, amazon.co.uk
Harry Potter Inspired Christmas Eve Box
This handmade delight is perfect for filling full of thoughtful little gifts for a loved one. Not only does it come personalised, but also with an owl postage stamp and a Hogwarts badge.
£25.50, etsy.com
Silver Hogwarts Wand Make-Up Brushes
Cruelty-free and vegan, these brushes are a cool addition to anyone’s make-up bag. With silver and brown shades to pick from, and made from nylon hair and metal, they sure are nifty.
£2.69, etsy.com
Plastic Head Women’s Harry Potter Crest Sweatshirt
Made from 100% cotton, this hoodie is the perfect piece of leisurewear for when all you want to do is chill out.
£28.23 - £31.00, amazon.co.uk
Harry Potter Scarf
Whether you’re a Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, Slytherin or Gryffindor you can easily keep yourself or a friend warm with a cosy scarf sporting your house colours this winter.
£23.50, amazon.co.uk
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Deluxe Stationery
This Hogwarts-themed stationery set is ideal for the person in your life who just has to write everything down. Featuring a 192-page ruled journal, a wax stamp and two wax sticks, plenty of letter-writing paper, envelopes, and a paperweight – all with the Hogwarts crest.
£21.25, bookdepository.com
Harry Potter Deathly Hallows Hardcover
With four journals to pick from (Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hogwarts, and Deathly Hallows) featuring sewn bindings and 192 lined, acid-free pages, these are great for recording all sources of inspiration.
£8.59, bookdepository.com
Harry Potter It’s LeviOsa, Not LeviosA Tote Bag
Featuring one of the most memorable spell-themed quotes from the Harry Potter saga, we are certain many a fan would be super grateful for this eco-friendly and handmade tote bag.
£10, etsy.com