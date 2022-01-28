All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
The day of love is officially around the corner – and we have a few sweet homeware buys which are perfect for you and your valentine.
Love is officially in the air – or at the very least, it’s in our homeware.
From stoneware mugs delicately designed with heart-shaped prints to full-blown pink and red duvet covers, we’re fully immersing ourselves into Valentine’s Day this year – and you can too with these sweet yet chic home accessories.
Sophie Allport hearts stoneware mug
This stoneware mug is perfect for sipping your morning coffee or cosying up with a hot chocolate and is covered in red hearts, making it an excellent gift idea for someone you love.
Skinny Dip heart duvet cover bed set
If subtlety is not your thing, this graphic heart duvet cover bed set is just for you and will add a whole lotta love to your bedroom.
Mercedes Salazar mini three hearts flower vase
This natural raffia and glass vase was handmade in Colombia and features a three heart design.
Shop Mercedes Salazar mini three hearts flower vase at Revolve, £112
Anissa Kermiche bottom of my heart ceramic vase
This playful ceramic vase is handcrafted with a glazed finish and scalloped brim to rest stems in your flower arrangements.
Shop Anissa Kermiche bottom of my heart ceramic vase at Net-A-Porter, £90
Room to Grow heart throw
Cosy up at home with this soft red and white throw made of 100% merino lambswool.
Wayfair love heart accent mirror
Statement mirrors are all the rage – and this love heart accent mirror is just what you need for your home.
Gemma Orkin heart snack bowls
Place your snacks in these cute handbuilt and handpainted snack bowls, which are perfect for olives, nuts and nibbles.
John Lewis ceramic heart votive
This sweet looking candle is sure to get you into the Valentine’s Day spirit.
Lorena Canals heart cushion
This heart-shaped cushion is made from 100% cotton and is very soft and pleasant to the touch as you cuddle up with it at home.
Images: courtesy of brands
