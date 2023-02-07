The box features a curated selection from design and lifestyle brands Tekla, Sunnei and Anissa Kermiche and focuses on seasonless pieces with an evergreen cool factor.

While the box costs £350, each box contains products valued at between £650 and £950.

“Founders Joe Wilkinson and Mario Maher are excited to be able to engage with the Heat community’s wider aesthetic and lifestyle interests, and explore the potential within a new pool of both brands and shoppers,” a spokesperson for Heat said.

Heat’s first luxury homeware mystery box is available to shop online from 8 February for a limited drop of 100 boxes in the UK and EU.

