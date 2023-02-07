This luxury mystery homeware box is something you’ll want to add to your interiors wishlist
- Leah Sinclair
- Published
Heat, which is known for its luxury fashion mystery boxes, is now launching a homeware box that interiors lovers are sure to be obsessed with.
When we think of iconic home accessories, what are some of the products that come to mind? For me, Anissa Kermiche’s undulating love handle vases top the list, along with Tekla’s luxe wool blankets (and its collaboration with fashion brand Jacquemus).
While many of us will lust over these luxury home accessories, adding them to our shopping baskets where they stay for months on end, there is a new way to get hold of some of the most coveted homeware pieces out right now – and luxury fashion mystery box platform Heat is at the forefront of it all.
The box features a curated selection from design and lifestyle brands Tekla, Sunnei and Anissa Kermiche and focuses on seasonless pieces with an evergreen cool factor.
While the box costs £350, each box contains products valued at between £650 and £950.
“Founders Joe Wilkinson and Mario Maher are excited to be able to engage with the Heat community’s wider aesthetic and lifestyle interests, and explore the potential within a new pool of both brands and shoppers,” a spokesperson for Heat said.
Heat’s first luxury homeware mystery box is available to shop online from 8 February for a limited drop of 100 boxes in the UK and EU.
If you’re interested in embracing the mystery box trend, here are a couple of other lifestyle mystery boxes to try now.
Elm mystery house plant box
Spice up your plant selection with this Elm mystery house plant box.
Customers will be able to receive a mixed selection of small, medium and large house plants worth between £25 and £140, which is sure to help transform your space into a biophilic paradise.
Crystal Luna luxury mystery crystal box
Get your chakras aligned and grow your crystal collection with this Crystal Luna mystery crystal box.
From fire quartz to an amethyst cluster, you’ll be in for a pleasant surprise with this mystery box.
Images: Heat; Elm; Crystal Luna