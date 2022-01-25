Ceramics: Henry Holland has launched his new checkerboard-inspired homeware collection – and we want it all
The new collection features terracotta and white clay hand-built ceramics, which will add a new graphic vibe to your interiors.
We’re pleased to announce that spring is officially only seven weeks away.
In just under two months, we’ll be seeing lighter days, (hopefully) spring-like conditions, and a renewed state of mind as we enter into the new season – and we’ll be able to enter into the springtime with a few fabulous homeware pieces courtesy of Henry Holland.
For spring/summer 2022, Henry Holland Studio has introduced its brand new check collection, which includes hand-built ceramics with a checkerboard pattern made from rich terracotta and white clays.
“I’ve always loved bold graphic prints and there is something in the power of the check – it creates statement impact on designs big or small,” says Holland.
“To date, my ceramics have been made from my own interpretation of the nerikomi technique which gives a striped or marbled effect that is much more organic, but for 2022 I wanted to introduce a new graphic vibe that really packed some punch.”
Holland says he started to experiment with this checkerboard idea by not creating perfectly precise squares but “creating a pattern that had a fluidity about it, and gave a sort of fabric effect.”
“I see this very much as a summer collection – terracotta tones for outdoor long, lazy lunches and which can be mixed and matched with other pieces to create tablescapes that are going to really say something.”
Henry Holland’s new collection will be available to purchase on his website from Thursday 27 January.
Images: Henry Holland