We’re pleased to announce that spring is officially only seven weeks away.

In just under two months, we’ll be seeing lighter days, (hopefully) spring-like conditions, and a renewed state of mind as we enter into the new season – and we’ll be able to enter into the springtime with a few fabulous homeware pieces courtesy of Henry Holland.

For spring/summer 2022, Henry Holland Studio has introduced its brand new check collection, which includes hand-built ceramics with a checkerboard pattern made from rich terracotta and white clays.