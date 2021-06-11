“There was a little bit of shame at the beginning, because of the fact that the business went into administration, but to be honest, it was quite brief,” he says. “I actually just felt so proud of everything that we’d achieved and I felt like I was ready to do something else. Things have a lifespan, you know?”

Being plunged into a lockdown gave Holland “a chance to pause and reflect”, a moment to slow down. “I tend to go a mile a minute always, so I made a point to give myself a bit of time to think about what I wanted from what was next,” he says.

Indeed, the seeds for his next step had already been planted. Last year, after he posted a picture of his lunch on a plate from London-based ceramic studio, Ophelia – a wedding gift from one of his House of Holland employees – Holland booked himself in for a pottery lesson, which became a course of 20 hours. And then lockdown hit and everything – including his beloved pottery lessons – was cut short.

“I’d wanted to try it for a while, and then I did and got hooked and fell in love with it,” he explains. “When lockdown intensified, I got some clay delivered to my house and I just carried on experimenting in my kitchen.”