This Pinterest-approved trend will be everywhere in 2023 – here’s how to achieve it
A ‘hipstoric home’ combines vintage and antique styles with modern trends – and we’ve got some tips on how to achieve the look in your home.
In 2023, many of us are looking to find new ways to honour old things in our homes. Whether it’s an antique vase passed down through generations or a vintage rug purchased at a secondhand shop, there’s increasing enthusiasm for shopping more sustainably and marrying treasured and contemporary items. And this interest is being reflected in a new interiors trend.
According to Pinterest, ‘hipstoric home’ is an emerging interior design trend tipped to be big in 2023, combining vintage – often inherited – pieces with modern styles.
Pinterest reports that interest in the hipstoric home trend is reflected in the rise in searches for terms including “eclectic design vintage”, “mixing modern and antique furniture” and “maximalist decor vintage”, which all saw significant increases on the platform.
But why is the hipstoric home aesthetic trending right now?
Well, more people are looking for ways to make their homes uniquely theirs, with more people rejecting mass-produced items and reimagining vintage and hand-me-down pieces.
This is resulting in more soulful spaces that merge self-expression and historical nostalgia, which we will begin to see more of in 2023. So if you’re looking to embrace the hipstoric home trend, we have a few tips for you.
“Pinterest’s prediction of ‘hipstoric home’ as a design trend for 2023 makes perfect sense,” says Amy Wilson, interior designer and creative director for 247 Blinds.
“In what is becoming a more sustainable world, many of us are making an effort to upcycle our older pieces rather than buying mass-made products –maintaining some character in the home and antiques are becoming even more popular.”
If you’re looking to achieve the trend in your own home, Wilson suggests mixing modern and antique accessories.
“Add some old-school charm to your home with a vintage rug in a colourful weave or a classic roman blind, contrasted with clean, modern lines and shapes in your artwork,” she says.
She adds that you can express your personality by choosing pieces that you feel attached to: “You can make features out of your favourite record sleeves or hanging vintage posters that you love to make your home uniquely yours.”
“Dig out old favourites from your loft and mix and match with family and friends to keep things authentic to you,” Wilson continues. “Thrifting from antique stores and charity shops can also be really cost effective, offering one-of-a-kind pieces that won’t break the bank.”
While we may be going into a new year, it looks like our decor needs are going back in time – and we’re here for it.
Image: Getty