In 2023, many of us are looking to find new ways to honour old things in our homes. Whether it’s an antique vase passed down through generations or a vintage rug purchased at a secondhand shop, there’s increasing enthusiasm for shopping more sustainably and marrying treasured and contemporary items. And this interest is being reflected in a new interiors trend.

According to Pinterest, ‘hipstoric home’ is an emerging interior design trend tipped to be big in 2023, combining vintage – often inherited – pieces with modern styles.

Pinterest reports that interest in the hipstoric home trend is reflected in the rise in searches for terms including “eclectic design vintage”, “mixing modern and antique furniture” and “maximalist decor vintage”, which all saw significant increases on the platform.