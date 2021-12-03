All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Whether you’re shopping for yourself or for a loved one, these H&M home accessories should be at the top of your list.
With everyone so focused on getting their Christmas decorations in order, homeware may be taking a bit of a backseat for some – but not here at Stylist HQ.
While we can happily recommend the best ornaments and baubles to add to your Christmas tree and different ways to inject winter wonderland-inspired decor into your home, we still want to bring you the best home accessories that don’t come in a festive shade of red, gold and green – and H&M is one of the brands doing it the best right now.
From chic metal floor lamps to cosy wool blend rugs, we’ve run down some of the best H&M Home buys that will look great in your space way after the festive season is over.
Champagne coupe
Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or the fact that you finally made it to Friday, this cut-glass champagne coupe is the perfect kitchen accessory for champagne drinkers everywhere.
Tufted cotton cushion cover
Inject some pattern and texture into your space with this colourful cotton cushion cover.
Stoneware plant pot
This dark grey-brown stoneware plant pot will subtly stand out wherever you choose to place it.
Mango wood box
We all need a place to store our little trinkets and bits-and-bobs which tend to go missing – and this wood box is perfect for just that.
Stoneware serving bowl
Serve your guests from this glazed stoneware bowl in a gorgeous maroon shade.
Wool-blend rya rug
This rectangular rug in a woven wool and cotton blend feels soft and comfortable underfoot and will create a warm and cosy atmosphere in your home.
Papier-mâché-framed mirror
This papier-mâché-framed mirror is a minimalist lover’s dream and will be a chic yet understated addition to any wall.
Bean and shapes art print
If you’re looking to add more abstract art into your life, this contemporary H&M print may be what you’re looking for.
Metal floor lamp
This floor lamp comes with a spherical glass shade in a luxe gold-coloured metal finish.
Cotton single duvet cover set
This duvet cover set comes in an abstract print on a cotton weave and is sure to be a stylish yet comfortable addition to your bedroom,
2-pack cotton terry guest towels
Classic and fast-drying, these terry guest towels are definitely worth adding to your bathroom and come in an inviting shade that will look and feel great.
