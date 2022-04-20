Today, H&M Home has launched its latest collaboration with Iranian-French designer and architect India Mahdavi. Known for her use of colour, Mahdavi’s most famous work is probably the interior design at Sketch’s The Gallery room in London – yes, the pink room. As you might expect, her H&M Home collection is full of vibrant shades. Inspired by the colours you see when you close your eyes in front of the sun, the homeware range plays with bright oranges and greens which blur into soft pinks, lilacs and baby blues. It also taps into the checked homeware trend, with checked placemats and cushions in orange and yellow.

India Mahdavi for H&M Home

H&M Home x India Mahdavi homeware collection

Evelina Kravaev-Söderberg, head of design and creative at H&M Home described the collection as poetic and joyful, with a focus on quality. “India Mahdavi is the well-thought-of designer in bringing joy, optimism and colour to the world of interiors. We wanted to create a poetic and contemplative collection, focusing on crafted quality and joyful colours, and we can’t wait to introduce our customers to India’s impeccable sense of colour and design aesthetics”, she said. If you like the look of Mahdavi’s range, we’ve selected nine products that are at the top of our wishlist.

You may also like These are the 11 homeware buys we’re obsessed with from H&M Home

Merino wool blanket H&M Home x India Mahdavi: Merino wool blanket Like Swizzels Rainbow Dust treats but for interiors, this throw will look sweet whether it’s spread out on the grass for sunbathing or draped over the arm of your sofa. Shop Merino wool blanket, £79.99 BUY NOW

Checkered cotton cushion cover H&M Home x India Mahdavi: Checkered cotton cushion cover Checked homewares aren’t going anywhere if this collab is anything to go by. Mahdavi’s checks are a nice bridge between the checked and checkerboard homeware trends, combining the overlapping shades of the former and the graphic appeal of the latter. Shop Checkered cotton cushion cover, £17.99 BUY NOW

Stoneware mug H&M Home x India Mahdavi: Stoneware mug You can never have enough mugs. In Y2K-approved lilac, with a wiggly rim and dainty loop handle, this would make a very cute addition to your cupboard. Shop Stoneware mug, £12.99 BUY NOW

Floral patterned earthenware vase H&M Home x India Mahdavi: Floral patterned earthenware vase This inky blue and cream floral pattern is one of the more understated in Mahdavi’s collection. It’s also available on a plate if you like your ceramics to match. Shop Floral patterned earthenware vase, £39.99 BUY NOW

Large earthenware pitcher H&M Home x India Mahdavi: Large earthenware pitcher Red and pink are one of the most eye-catching colour combos out there. Mahdavi takes the edge off with her out-of-focus check. As well as a larger version of this jug, the print can also be found on a vase and in a green and white colourway. Shop Large earthenware pitcher, £39.99 BUY NOW

Handwoven merino wool rug H&M Home x India Mahdavi: Handwoven merino wool rug It may not be as bright as some of Mahdavi’s other colour picks, but this checked rug is still a pretty bold statement. Plus, it tones in nicely with the blue and cream floral vase above. Shop Handwoven merino wool rug, £249.99 BUY NOW

Large stoneware plate H&M Home x India Mahdavi: Large stoneware plate This simple stoneware plate comes in a reactive glaze which creates beautiful, variegated colouring, and will sit beautifully among a wide selection of pastel dinnerware. Shop Large stoneware plate, £17.99 BUY NOW

2-pack checked placemats H&M Home x India Mahdavi: 2-pack checked placemats Go bold with this set of placemats in a cotton weave with a checked pattern in a playful contrasting colour on the front. Shop 2-pack checked placemats, £12.99 BUY NOW

Stoneware serving bowl H&M Home x India Mahdavi: Stoneware serving bowl Place your salad or fruits in this attractive stoneware bowl which comes in an earthy hue that will add a stunning dash of colour to your table. Shop Stoneware serving bowl, £39.99 SHOP BUY

Images: courtesy of H&M Home