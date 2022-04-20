an image of the h&m home and india mahdavi collection with pink and orange plates, lilac and green places and peach and yellow checkerboard place mats

H&M Home has collaborated with designer India Mahdavi on a colourful homeware collection – and these are our 9 favourite buys

Posted by for Home and interiors

The collection features vibrant colours and check motifs across tableware, vases, cushions and rugs.  

Today, H&M Home has launched its latest collaboration with Iranian-French designer and architect India Mahdavi. Known for her use of colour, Mahdavi’s most famous work is probably the interior design at Sketch’s The Gallery room in London – yes, the pink room.

As you might expect, her H&M Home collection is full of vibrant shades. Inspired by the colours you see when you close your eyes in front of the sun, the homeware range plays with bright oranges and greens which blur into soft pinks, lilacs and baby blues. It also taps into the checked homeware trend, with checked placemats and cushions in orange and yellow

Archiect and designer India Mahdavi holds a colourful plate from her H&M Home collection
India Mahdavi for H&M Home

As well as those endlessly Instagrammed pink interiors at Sketch’s The Gallery, a bubblegum shade that took Mahdavi a month to settle on, according to The New Yorker, she also designed its sunny yellow new look. Both colours can be seen on ceramics in her H&M collection, so you can take a bit of Sketch design magic home with you.

The range consists mainly of plates, mugs, bowls, jugs and vases with colour gradient effects and an out-of-focus check motif. However, the collection does cater for those who aren’t into rainbow hues – the inky blue and cream checked rug and flower-motif ceramics are a little more low-key. 

Two checkerboard patterned jugs, one green and white the other orange and pink. Next to a pink and orange plate with fruit. All from the India Mahdavi and H&M Home homeware collection
H&M Home x India Mahdavi homeware collection

Evelina Kravaev-Söderberg, head of design and creative at H&M Home described the collection as poetic and joyful, with a focus on quality. “India Mahdavi is the well-thought-of designer in bringing joy, optimism and colour to the world of interiors. We wanted to create a poetic and contemplative collection, focusing on crafted quality and joyful colours, and we can’t wait to introduce our customers to India’s impeccable sense of colour and design aesthetics”, she said.

If you like the look of Mahdavi’s range, we’ve selected nine products that are at the top of our wishlist.

You may also like

These are the 11 homeware buys we’re obsessed with from H&M Home

  • Merino wool blanket

    A multi-coloured throw with a blend of blue, lilac, pink and yellow from the H&M Home x India Mahdavi collection
    H&M Home x India Mahdavi: Merino wool blanket

    Like Swizzels Rainbow Dust treats but for interiors, this throw will look sweet whether it’s spread out on the grass for sunbathing or draped over the arm of your sofa. 

    Shop Merino wool blanket, £79.99

    BUY NOW

  • Checkered cotton cushion cover

    A yellow and white checked cushion from the H&M Home x India Mahdavi homeware collection
    H&M Home x India Mahdavi: Checkered cotton cushion cover

    Checked homewares aren’t going anywhere if this collab is anything to go by. Mahdavi’s checks are a nice bridge between the checked and checkerboard homeware trends, combining the overlapping shades of the former and the graphic appeal of the latter. 

    Shop Checkered cotton cushion cover, £17.99

    BUY NOW

  • Stoneware mug

    A lilac mug from the India Mahdavi x HM Home collection
    H&M Home x India Mahdavi: Stoneware mug

    You can never have enough mugs. In Y2K-approved lilac, with a wiggly rim and dainty loop handle, this would make a very cute addition to your cupboard. 

    Shop Stoneware mug, £12.99

    BUY NOW

  • Floral patterned earthenware vase

    A blue vase with cream flower motif from the H&M Home x India Mahdavi homeware collection
    H&M Home x India Mahdavi: Floral patterned earthenware vase

    This inky blue and cream floral pattern is one of the more understated in Mahdavi’s collection. It’s also available on a plate if you like your ceramics to match.

    Shop Floral patterned earthenware vase, £39.99

    BUY NOW

  • Large earthenware pitcher

    A pink and red checked jug from H&M Home x India Mahdavi homeware collection
    H&M Home x India Mahdavi: Large earthenware pitcher

    Red and pink are one of the most eye-catching colour combos out there. Mahdavi takes the edge off with her out-of-focus check. As well as a larger version of this jug, the print can also be found on a vase and in a green and white colourway. 

    Shop Large earthenware pitcher, £39.99

    BUY NOW

  • Handwoven merino wool rug

    A blue and white checked rug from the India Mahdavi x HM Home collection
    H&M Home x India Mahdavi: Handwoven merino wool rug

    It may not be as bright as some of Mahdavi’s other colour picks, but this checked rug is still a pretty bold statement. Plus, it tones in nicely with the blue and cream floral vase above. 

    Shop Handwoven merino wool rug, £249.99

    BUY NOW

  • Large stoneware plate

    Large stoneware plate
    H&M Home x India Mahdavi: Large stoneware plate

    This simple stoneware plate comes in a reactive glaze which creates beautiful, variegated colouring, and will sit beautifully among a wide selection of pastel dinnerware.

    Shop Large stoneware plate, £17.99

    BUY NOW

  • 2-pack checked placemats

    2-pack checked place mats
    H&M Home x India Mahdavi: 2-pack checked placemats

    Go bold with this set of placemats in a cotton weave with a checked pattern in a playful contrasting colour on the front.

    Shop 2-pack checked placemats, £12.99

    BUY NOW

  • Stoneware serving bowl

    Stoneware serving bowl
    H&M Home x India Mahdavi: Stoneware serving bowl

    Place your salad or fruits in this attractive stoneware bowl which comes in an earthy hue that will add a stunning dash of colour to your table.

    Shop Stoneware serving bowl, £39.99

    SHOP BUY

Images: courtesy of H&M Home

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive a free guide to the 101 Female Authors Everyone Should Have On Their Bookshelf.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Aimee Grant Cumberbatch