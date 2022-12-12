Christmas is just around the corner, and we’ve found some home accessories you’ll definitely want to open up on December 25, courtesy of H&M Home. The Swedish retailer has partnered with Berlin-based jewellery brand Uncommon Matters to create a bold homeware collection.

The eye-catching collection consists of products that are reminiscent of jewellery, but for your home and includes everything from jewellery boxes and stands to vases and candle holders. The collection marries the bold sculptural design language of Uncommon Matters with H&M Home’s design vision to create objects that will be perfect gifts for loved ones or to treat yourself to this festive season.

H&M Home x uncommon matters

“Uncommon Matters is all about wearable architecture, gracefully adorning the curves of the body in bold feminine shapes,” says founder and designer Amélie Riech. “The creative partnership with H&M Home has also provided a wonderful opportunity to extend this philosophy to interiors. The final result is truly jewellery for your home.” Riech launched her sculptural jewellery brand in 2008, and with this collab, she brings her signature style into a collection of interior objects.

All pieces featured in the collection are created with the purpose of elevating one’s home and consist of sculptural objects that have a function much like jewellery. Pieces such as the two cases and jewellery stand are designed with the intention of giving earrings, rings, necklaces and bracelets a beautiful place to rest when not being worn. The structure of the objects also adds the right amount of volume to your home, along with the colours which range from crisp white, deep yellow, powder pink and red combined with silver and gold metal – colours and materials to symbolise the opulent festive season.

“At H&M Home we like to explore new creative collaborations and thought it exciting to look at the connection between interior and jewellery design,” says Evelina Kravaev-Söderberg, head of design & creative at H&M Home. “We found the perfect partner in Uncommon Matters, with their bold aesthetic and architectural take on jewellery design. This collaboration presents elegant statement interior pieces and reminds us of the beauty in everyday objects, paying attention to craftsmanship and quality – simply put: jewels for your home. We hope our customers will enjoy how this collection adds to their homes in time for Christmas.” The H&M Home x Uncommon Matters collection is available to shop online and in select stores now.

