Holly Willoughby launches new floral homeware collection with Dunelm just in time for spring

If you’re looking to give your home a spring refresh and have a thing for florals and foliage, this new Dunelm collection with Holly Willoughby is just for you.

As we get closer and closer to spring, the desire to refresh our home with new interiors is reaching its peak – and Dunelm’s latest collaboration may be just what we need.

The home furnishings retailer has partnered with TV presenter Holly Willoughby for its new spring/summer 2022 collection.

This new range is the largest collection Willoughby has ever designed for the brand, with the introduction of inspiring new product categories including wallpaper, curtains and more for decor lovers to enjoy.

If you’re a fan of floral patterns and foliage, this collection is providing just that and is designed to bring the outdoors inside and takes inspiration from Willoughby’s love of nature.

“I adore nature and I’ve always been influenced by pretty florals and foliage,” said Willoughby. “My vision with this new collection was to ‘bring the outside in, so the designs are still pretty and feminine, but also very fresh and relaxed.” 

holly-willoughby-samira-curtain
Holly Willoughby x Dunelm Samira Curtain
Holly Willoughby Catalina Duvet Cover Set
Holly Willoughby x Dunelm Catalina Duvet Cover Set

Some of the pieces fans are sure to love include Samira summer eyelet curtains, which feature delicate floral sprigs in a soft pastel colour palette, and the Lexi velvet round cushion, which comes in an assortment of rich colourful hues.

“All the designs are true reflections of my personal style, and I love that I can see how each and every piece would work and fit perfectly in my own home,” she says.

“I like things that I’ll keep for a long time and will cherish, and that’s always in the back of my mind when I’m designing something new, as it’s important to me that the collection is versatile and can be mixed and matched to complement most interiors.”

The spring/summer 2022 collection is available in-store and online here

Images: Dunelm

