Looking at a mantelpiece filled with candles, colourful trinkets and sculptures can bring joy to any interiors fanatic.

After all, our mantels are the perfect place to house little items that we’ve picked up along the way – from local independent markets to trinkets we purchased while on holiday, they can dress up a blank space and bring it all together perfectly.

But what exactly should be placed on a mantelpiece? Well, there really are no rules.

From tapered candles to sculptural busts, the mantelpiece is your oyster to dress up or down however you like – and we’ve selected a few home accessories that will look good in your space.