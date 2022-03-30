All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Adorn your mantelpiece with tapered candles, garlands, vases and more with our edit of brands including Anthropologie, Graham & Green, Wayfair and more.
Looking at a mantelpiece filled with candles, colourful trinkets and sculptures can bring joy to any interiors fanatic.
After all, our mantels are the perfect place to house little items that we’ve picked up along the way – from local independent markets to trinkets we purchased while on holiday, they can dress up a blank space and bring it all together perfectly.
But what exactly should be placed on a mantelpiece? Well, there really are no rules.
From tapered candles to sculptural busts, the mantelpiece is your oyster to dress up or down however you like – and we’ve selected a few home accessories that will look good in your space.
Talking Tables glass candle holder
Add an ethereal feel to your mantel with this glass candle holder from Talking Tables.
The delicate pink glass design is a great way to complement your mantel and looks great when combined with other colours from the brand’s glass candlestick collection.
The Fantabulous Birkdale small stone bust
Nothing screams elegant like a stone bust – and this design from The Fantabulous is the perfect decorative piece for any shelf.
Shop The Fantabulous Birkdale small stone bust at One World, £25
The Nine Schools interlocking lotus branch ginger jar
This handpainted porcelain jar will bring a sense of classic yet stylish sophistication to your mantel and is designed with interlocking lotus branches in blue and white and finished with a blue-tipped lid.
Shop The Nine Schools interlocking lotus branch ginger jar, £79
Sarah Raven magnificent pine garland
Bring a nature-inspired look to your mantel with this artificial pine needle garland, which features real pinecones woven into the needles.
Wayfair Espenson photo frame
This cherub-adorned photo frame comes in a gold, white or silver hue and will bring a classic appeal to both your photographs and mantelpiece.
Graham & Green frosted eucalyptus wreath
Wreaths aren’t just reserved for Christmas – and this frosted eucalyptus design will be the perfect way to dress your mantel with simplicity and style.
Shop Graham & Green frosted eucalyptus wreath at UFurnish, £39.95
Hay small knot glass ornament
Inject some colour into your mantelscaping with this Hay glass knot-shaped ornament, which is sure to become a talking point among guests who visit your home.
Rowen Homes Zara marble and gold table clock
Give your mantel a luxe vibe with this freestanding clock featuring a beautiful marble face and metallic gold hands and numbers for a contemporary-luxe touch.
Image: courtesy of brands

