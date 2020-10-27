All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
House everything from teabags to biscuits in our edit of nine unique and beautiful storage jars.
By investing in some eye-catching storage jars you can make a feature out of the ordinary.
Take your teabags, for example. Whip them out of their boring ol’ PG tips packaging and use a hand-blown glass jar to display them in instead, instantly transforming your kitchen work surface.
Or use a pretty pot to store your cotton pads in your bathroom, and voila, taking your make-up off feels suddenly feels special.
These trinket pots and storage jars act as finishing touches to your decor, enhancing the overall aesthetic with colour, texture and pattern. There are lots of lovely options out there, whether you’re a fan of pretty pastels, retro designs or a laid-back look.
Enjoy our edit of unique storage vessels to keep everything from beauty products to coffee in.
Yvonne Ellen zebra storage jar
British brand Yvonne Ellen has got it right with this cheerful fine china storage jar featuring a striped design and a Yvonne Ellen zebra illustration.
The bamboo lid fits neatly on the canister, making it airtight and suitable for storing dried foods, coffee, tea or sugar.
Wolf & Badger owl storage jar
Add a playful feel to your decor with this storage jar that features a contemporary owl design and can hold a lot of biscuits, tea, coffee, sugar and more.
Anthropologie terren canister
This pretty stoneware jar is designed with elegant etchings, a glazed finish and glittering gold-toned hardware and can store everything from dried pasta to flour.
HKliving 70s storage box
HKliving’s 70s tableware series is inspired by the iconic era and includes everything from cups, bowls, plates and jars – like this eyecatching design, which comes in a sage-green hue.
Voyage Shop Brora storage jars set of three
Looking for more than one cool storage jar to add to your home? Then this selection from Voyage Shop is a great option.
These handblown jars feature charming wildlife creatures on the lids and are ideal for storing dry goods in the bathroom or kitchen.
Jonathan Adler edibles canister
If a colourful aesthetic suits you, the vibrant feel of these Jonathan Adler canisters might be just the ticket.
Select one or more of these canisters in a variety of irresistible hues and cluster a few on your counter – or keep one bedside for late-night cravings.
London Pottery ceramic canister
This ceramic canister proves a cool, dry and dark place to best preserve the flavour, aroma and colour of dry foods – and it looks pretty too.
Cornishware plain storage jar
Bring a ray of sunshine to your home with this vibrant storage jar, which is perfectly formed for keeping smaller portions of ingredients nice and fresh. It’ll look stunning on your kitchen shelves.
Emma Bridgewater strawberries biscuit barrel
When you think of cute, kitsch homeware, Emma Bridgewater always comes to mind – and this biscuit barrel will be a perfect addition to your summer decor. Its luscious strawberry design will house all your sweet and savoury biscuits.
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a senior digital writer for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about homeware (particularly candles), travel, food trends, restaurants and all the wonderful things London has to offer.