Home accessories: 9 stylish storage jars to keep everything from porridge to petals in

House everything from teabags to biscuits in our edit of nine unique and beautiful storage jars.

By investing in some eye-catching storage jars you can make a feature out of the ordinary. 

Take your teabags, for example. Whip them out of their boring ol’ PG tips packaging and use a hand-blown glass jar to display them in instead, instantly transforming your kitchen work surface.

Or use a pretty pot to store your cotton pads in your bathroom, and voila, taking your make-up off feels suddenly feels special. 

These trinket pots and storage jars act as finishing touches to your decor, enhancing the overall aesthetic with colour, texture and pattern. There are lots of lovely options out there, whether you’re a fan of pretty pastels, retro designs or a laid-back look. 

Enjoy our edit of unique storage vessels to keep everything from beauty products to coffee in.

  • Yvonne Ellen zebra storage jar

    Yvonne Ellen zebra storage jar
    Storage jars: Yvonne Ellen zebra storage jar

    British brand Yvonne Ellen has got it right with this cheerful fine china storage jar featuring a striped design and a Yvonne Ellen zebra illustration.

    The bamboo lid fits neatly on the canister, making it airtight and suitable for storing dried foods, coffee, tea or sugar.

    Shop Yvonne Ellen zebra storage jar, £20

    Buy now

  • Wolf & Badger owl storage jar

    Wolf & Badger owl storage jar
    Storage jars: Wolf & Badger owl storage jar

    Add a playful feel to your decor with this storage jar that features a contemporary owl design and can hold a lot of biscuits, tea, coffee, sugar and more.

    Shop Wolf & Badger owl storage jar, £38

    BUY NOW

  • Anthropologie terren canister

    Anthropologie terren canister
    Storage jars: Anthropologie terren canister

    This pretty stoneware jar is designed with elegant etchings, a glazed finish and glittering gold-toned hardware and can store everything from dried pasta to flour.

    Shop Anthropologie terren canister, £16

    BUY NOW

  • HKliving 70s storage box

    HKliving 70's storage box
    Storage jars: HKliving 70's storage box

    HKliving’s 70s tableware series is inspired by the iconic era and includes everything from cups, bowls, plates and jars – like this eyecatching design, which comes in a sage-green hue.

    Shop HKliving 70s storage box, £31.08

    BUY NOW

  • Voyage Shop Brora storage jars set of three

    Voyage Shop Brora storage jars set of 3 aqua
    Storage jars: Voyage Shop Brora storage jars set of 3 aqua

    Looking for more than one cool storage jar to add to your home? Then this selection from Voyage Shop is a great option.

    These handblown jars feature charming wildlife creatures on the lids and are ideal for storing dry goods in the bathroom or kitchen.

    Shop Voyage Shop Brora storage jars set of 3 aqua, £85.25

    BUY NOW

  • Jonathan Adler edibles canister

    Jonathan Adler edibles canister
    Storage jars: Jonathan Adler edibles canister

    If a colourful aesthetic suits you, the vibrant feel of these Jonathan Adler canisters might be just the ticket.

    Select one or more of these canisters in a variety of irresistible hues and cluster a few on your counter – or keep one bedside for late-night cravings.

    Shop Jonathan Adler edibles canister, £130

    BUY NOW

  • London Pottery ceramic canister

    London Pottery ceramic canister
    Storage jars: London Pottery ceramic canister

    This ceramic canister proves a cool, dry and dark place to best preserve the flavour, aroma and colour of dry foods – and it looks pretty too.

    Shop London Pottery ceramic canister, £15.99

    BUY NOW

  • Cornishware plain storage jar

    Cornishware plain storage jar
    Storage jars: Cornishware plain storage jar

    Bring a ray of sunshine to your home with this vibrant storage jar, which is perfectly formed for keeping smaller portions of ingredients nice and fresh. It’ll look stunning on your kitchen shelves.

    Shop Cornishware plain storage jar, £35

    BUY NOW

  • Emma Bridgewater strawberries biscuit barrel

    Emma Bridgewater strawberries biscuit barrel
    Storage jars: Emma Bridgewater strawberries biscuit barrel

    When you think of cute, kitsch homeware, Emma Bridgewater always comes to mind – and this biscuit barrel will be a perfect addition to your summer decor. Its luscious strawberry design will house all your sweet and savoury biscuits.

    Shop Emma Bridgewater strawberries biscuit barrel, £15.99

    BUY NOW

