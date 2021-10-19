There’s nothing like a cosy night in during the cold winter months. Whether you’re snuggling up at home with a warm blanket and reading a good book or settling down on the sofa to catch up on your latest Netflix binge, creating the right atmosphere is key – and there are a lot of different elements to creating an intimate and relaxed space this winter.

With the clocks going back this month and the nights drawing in, we want our homes to be weightier and more luxurious than ever and injecting some autumnal energy into your space with home accessories is definitely the way to go.

To get us all winter-ready, Stylist spoke to Sylvia James, an interior designer for Home How, about the best tips and tricks to creating a welcoming home atmosphere, from blankets and throws in earthy hues to LED lamps and rattan accessories.