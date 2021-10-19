How to make your home feel chic and cosy this winter
Leah Sinclair
As the nights draw in and temperatures are expected to drop, we’ve found some of the best way to create a cosy atmosphere at home this winter.
There’s nothing like a cosy night in during the cold winter months. Whether you’re snuggling up at home with a warm blanket and reading a good book or settling down on the sofa to catch up on your latest Netflix binge, creating the right atmosphere is key – and there are a lot of different elements to creating an intimate and relaxed space this winter.
With the clocks going back this month and the nights drawing in, we want our homes to be weightier and more luxurious than ever and injecting some autumnal energy into your space with home accessories is definitely the way to go.
To get us all winter-ready, Stylist spoke to Sylvia James, an interior designer for Home How, about the best tips and tricks to creating a welcoming home atmosphere, from blankets and throws in earthy hues to LED lamps and rattan accessories.
Add seasonal scents to your space
Awakening your senses with seasonal candles, diffusers, and room sprays is a great way to bring a cosy vibe to your home to evoke warmth and comfort.
“Deck your living room out with rich scents that create a cosy atmosphere,” says James.
“Trendy mason jar candles with scents of ginger, pumpkin pie, cinnamon, and cedarwood complete the ultimate autumn vibe.”
Refresh your home with warm hues
Summer often inspires us to embrace punchy bold colours and patterns to brighten our space – but for winter, it’s all about warm hues on walls and furniture, which James says can “make a big difference to your colour palette”.
“Fiery reds paired with comforting oranges will create a warm glow to your ambience whereas a gold trim on your fireplace will work well with dark flooring,” she adds.
“Mirroring the colours outside, inside, will provide you with ultimate comfort.”
Pick ambient lighting
Autumn equals longer nights, which means it’s time to be strategic with lighting – and keeping your lighting low will definitely help create a calm feel.
“Change to warmer LED bulbs and place more floor and table lights around your living room” James advises. “If you have a fireplace, make this your primary light source for cold evenings.
“If you have a small niche in your living room, you can transform it into a snug area. Insert a small bench, cover in throws and cushions, and add a mini pendant light.”
Cosy up with blankets and throws
“Texture and patterns are key when it comes infusing autumn decor,” says James. “Texture provides a bold contrast against warming hues of mustard and deep orange and blankets and throws will keep you warm indoors.
From earthy greens to muted reds, blankets are a great way to switch up the seasons in your living room.
James recommends throwing a thick blanket over an armchair or sofa, and pairing it with decorative pillows.
Bring rattan indoors
Rattan is a trend we’ve seen flourish this year, particularly among garden furniture. But according to James, this trend doesn’t seem to be going anywhere and is worth bringing indoors.
“Woven natural furnishings have stormed popularity,” she says. “It can be used on furniture, lighting, or tabletop accessories for a comforting addition to your living room this autumn.”
