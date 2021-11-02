These winter warmers will help transform your garden this season
- Leah Sinclair
Cosiness isn’t often synonymous with the outdoors – but with a few simple buys, you can bring warmth to your garden this winter.
When we think of winter, spending time at home usually comes to mind. Whether it’s relaxing on the sofa with a cup of tea and a luxurious throw or lounging around a little longer in bed, our homes remind us of a place of safety, warmth and comfort – and the garden is usually a complete afterthought.
Gardens can tend to be forgotten spaces that are left to fester in the winter months before being brought back to life for spring. However, there’s no reason why we can’t change the perspective of outdoor spaces and make them as relaxing and comfortable as possible.
From choosing the right outdoor furniture to adding atmospheric lighting, Stylist spoke to Moda Furnishings CEO Jonny Brierley about the winter warmers to bring the cosiness outdoors this season.
Add cosy outdoor furniture to your garden
Nothing quite says comfort like a nice warm sofa – and there’s no reason why this can’t be applied to your garden. Whether you’re looking for a stylish outdoor corner sofa or want to get cosy sat around a fire pit, make the most of your outdoor space and wow your guests while you entertain with a piece of outdoor furniture that stands the test of time.
“Space and shape are the first two things to consider when creating a space outside that can function as well as your interiors,” says Brierley.
“If you have a long, narrow garden, you may decide to ‘zone’ the space, while wider gardens can benefit from access points across the back of the house.”
Brierley says it’s also important to know exactly how you want to use your garden in “exactly the same way as you would design rooms in your house for specific uses”.
Embrace stylish yet practical fabrics
No one ever wants to comprise on style and functionality – and these days, you don’t really have to. You can take your garden to the next level with a range of fabrics and cushions specifically designed for outdoor use, making sure that they are anti-mould and anti-mildew while looking good and sprucing up your outdoor furniture.
“The winter months are all about layering. During the colder months, we decorate our interiors with textured throws and decorative cushions while sitting in front of a roaring fire. The same can be said about our gardens,” says Brierley.
“As people are now applying the same amount of interest in the design of their homes to the design of their gardens, the need for all-weather, soft materials on your garden furniture is essential for comfort and durability and this comes with using finest outdoor fabrics.”
Set the scene with soft lighting
Low lighting can aid in creating a relaxing atmosphere, and whether you want fairy lights or outdoor-use upholstery lighting, the options are truly endless.
“Lighting is absolutely essential for setting the scene and creating a cosy ambience outdoors. Whether it’s warm hanging lights or a glowing table lamp, the use of soft lighting is crucial for creating a warming atmosphere, especially during the cold winter months,” claims Brierley.
“Alongside softer-use upholstery and accessories such as warming throws and cushions, people are now bringing the inside out to create the most comfortable atmosphere for family and friends.”
Shop Fort Halo gold frosted glass outdoor wall light at Dunelm, £49
Add warmth with an outdoor heater
Nothing says warmth like cosying up to a good heater – and incorporating this into your garden is a must for creating an atmosphere of comfort and relaxation.
“To ensure your outdoor space is inviting and cosy, add outdoor heaters and firelight for the ultimate comfort,” says Brierley.
“Never before has the word ‘cosy’ been associated with the garden. Now, people want to give their garden a cosy feel, and are making it a true extension of their homes.”
Images: Ikea, Andrew Martin, Dunelm, Moda Furnishings