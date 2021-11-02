When we think of winter, spending time at home usually comes to mind. Whether it’s relaxing on the sofa with a cup of tea and a luxurious throw or lounging around a little longer in bed, our homes remind us of a place of safety, warmth and comfort – and the garden is usually a complete afterthought.

Gardens can tend to be forgotten spaces that are left to fester in the winter months before being brought back to life for spring. However, there’s no reason why we can’t change the perspective of outdoor spaces and make them as relaxing and comfortable as possible.

From choosing the right outdoor furniture to adding atmospheric lighting, Stylist spoke to Moda Furnishings CEO Jonny Brierley about the winter warmers to bring the cosiness outdoors this season.