For homeware lovers looking to update their decor in the new year, we have something for you that is sure to push you ahead of the curve (no pun intended).

The extremely popular curvy mirror that dominated Instagram feeds this summer is getting a 2022 update thanks to Gustaf Westman.

Made in Sweden, the bite-sized curvy mirror micro is designed in lacquered wood with a curved frame and is similar to the floor-length version we saw all over social media.