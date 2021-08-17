The interiors sphere is hardly short on brands crafting cult-status products; if it’s not Anissa Kermiche’s lusted-after vases, it’s Camille Charriere’s homeware debut in collaboration with Laetitia Rouget, which struggled to stay in stock.

But sometimes, on the off-chance you’re looking for something a little off-the-beaten-homewares-track, it can be like trying to find a needle in a haystack. Even hours spent scouring the internet can leave you coming up short on new and quirky interiors pieces to *add to basket now* and add to your home shortly after.

Which is why we’ve taken it upon ourselves to round up the homeware pieces that are currently topping team Stylist’s wishlists. There’s a little quirky something for everybody, from kaleidoscopic cushions to Italian ceramics and handwoven fans and we guarantee you’ll be left wanting it all. Now all that’s left to do is race you to the checkout…