All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From cushions to crockery, these are the pieces that are top of team Stylist’s wishlists.
The interiors sphere is hardly short on brands crafting cult-status products; if it’s not Anissa Kermiche’s lusted-after vases, it’s Camille Charriere’s homeware debut in collaboration with Laetitia Rouget, which struggled to stay in stock.
But sometimes, on the off-chance you’re looking for something a little off-the-beaten-homewares-track, it can be like trying to find a needle in a haystack. Even hours spent scouring the internet can leave you coming up short on new and quirky interiors pieces to *add to basket now* and add to your home shortly after.
Which is why we’ve taken it upon ourselves to round up the homeware pieces that are currently topping team Stylist’s wishlists. There’s a little quirky something for everybody, from kaleidoscopic cushions to Italian ceramics and handwoven fans and we guarantee you’ll be left wanting it all. Now all that’s left to do is race you to the checkout…
Alyss Bowen, social media editor
“I am seriously lusting after all of Hay’s cushions, but particularly the blue and orange number. The colours are divine together and it’s made from the softest velvet which makes it perfect for naps on the sofa.”
Meeka McKenzie, social media assistant
“I love these Felie vases, which are all designed in London, because they look like sculptures and would make for a nice addition to any coffee table.”
Kitty McGee, executive fashion director
“Italian ceramics are the crème de la crème, from tableware and vases to candlesticks and playful decorative pieces with history and so much charm. I want everything from new homeware label Bettina Ceramica, but firstly this beautiful wavy jug, which acts as a brilliant vase and centrepiece, too.”
Katy Harrington, acting deputy digital editor
“I’ve just moved into what one would call a granny flat but I’m ostentatiously calling ‘The Annex’ and I need to fill my bare walls with beautiful things on a budget. This impressive world map is nearer the top end of my budget but I love maps, it provides a subtle splash of colour to the walls and is educational too. Now I can gaze at it and dream up travel bucket list destinations.”
Chloe Gray, senior fitness writer
“I’m moving so I want things that are practical and nice in equal measure for my new room and, because my current laundry basket isn’t worth taking, I found this one and thought ‘Well, why not make laundry a feature?’ Unfortunately for me, my new flat is much more beautiful, but much less practical in terms of storage.”
Lauren Geall, junior digital writer
“I’m a big fan of adding pops of colour to the home using accessories and decorative objects, so this marbled blue plant pot from Ruut Home ticks all my boxes. I love the way the colour of the pot complements the green of the plant’s leaves, and the accompanying saucer will make watering a breeze. Plus, buying a pot gives me an excuse to add another plant to my growing collection – what’s not to love?”
Gemma Crisp, e-mail and commerce content director
“What’s better than Matisse-style cut-outs? Matisse-style cut-outs that have the pleasing addition of googly eyes, making this tea towel – created in collaboration with illustrator Suzie Winsor – one of the cutest homeware buys I’ve seen. I’d be tempted to frame it as a piece of art, but dark-coloured tea towels are my kitchen secret weapon as they don’t get grubby as quickly as pale ones. Maybe I’ll buy two… ”
Alex Sims, The Curiosity Academy editor
“I don’t own a single houseplant, but I would head out to B&Q in a heartbeat and buy its entire fern selection just to display these beautiful plant pots in my flat. Jorelle is a small south-east London based studio that collaborates with local artists to create its beautiful bespoke pots. All the brand’s designs are exquisite with unique handcrafted finishes, but it’s the designs by Lea Dalissier that I find totally irresistible. I love their rich colours and Leonora Carrington-meets-Elle Decoration surrealist vibe.”
Lucy Robson, head of SEO
“I absolutely adore these 60s and 70s-inspired retro giclée prints from British female-owned brand Fanclub. Born from the bedroom of two sisters, who design, pack and ship every product from ethically sourced material, their cool, abstract designs include lyrics from iconic song titles from the likes of Patti Smith, Stevie Nicks and Bob Dylan. If you twisted my arm, I would have to choose the Mamas & Papas California Dreaming print, as we could all do with a bit of West Coast sunshine in our lives right now, am I right?”
Hanna Ibraheem, senior beauty writer
“I’m a sucker for hand-painted designs and this watermelon jug has my heart. It would add a fun, summery pop of colour to my dining table set-up and, when not in use, look cute on an exposed shelf.”
Naomi May, digital fashion writer
“My flat is a furnace which is wonderful in winter, but decidedly sweatier during the summer. The contraption which has made my life considerably easier? This handwoven fan, courtesy of La Basketry, has made my life easier and remarkably cooler.”
Billie Bhatia, fashion features editor
“Candlesticks are my kryptonite. Over the last 12 months I have amassed a hefty glass-based collection but now I am steering my attention towards ceramic candlesticks. I’m a big fan of Amsterdam-based lifestyle brand Anna + Nina, they always deliver on lust-worthy pieces that don’t break the bank. Adding this perfectly imperfect pistachio ceramic candle holder to bag immediately.”
Jazmin Kopotsha, acting executive editor digital
“I’ve been on the hunt for a beautiful and decorative mirror to pop in the hallway, as I don’t get any natural light through it. So, as I pre-emptively brace myself for the return of darker evenings, I’m hoping this ethereal gem will brighten up this tricky space in my flat.”
Amy Beecham, freelance writer
“When we couldn’t go out to restaurants during lockdown, I invested in a lot of homeware pieces that could make normal meal times feel fancy and indulgent (think candle sticks and classy coupe glasses). This Scandinavian-inspired stoneware cooler is next on my list and perfect for keeping my favourite crisp white wine cool all summer long.”
