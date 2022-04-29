When content creator Abi Hugo and her partner were house-hunting at the end of 2020, she wasn’t set on buying a fixer-upper. “We looked around new builds and homes that were completely finished, and because of the children I was really tempted,” she tells Stylist. Known more for their immaculacy than their individuality, she was interested in the challenge of adding character to a brand new home.

But when it came to it, the thought of paying for decor that wasn’t exactly to her taste dissuaded her. “In the end, I just couldn’t justify spending the money on something that was technically finished and perfect but not the way I wanted it. Why would I spend top market value when it wasn’t my design or ideas?”