“I recently made a headboard out of some old shelving, a drawer, polycarbonate roofing sheets and some plug-in lights. That was a fun project because I had this idea in my head of what I wanted it to look like and tried to figure out a way to make it happen. I shared the process on Instagram Stories – it basically looked like a massive pile of junk until almost the very end. It came together eventually, though!

“In terms of tips it has to be paint, paint, paint! Never be put off by the colour of things – EVERYTHING can be painted (I even painted my sofa recently!). I can’t tell you the number of times I’ve bagged a bargain because something was a naff colour. I love to buy second hand dark wood furniture and jazz it up with paint and paper. It’s often far better quality than the modern stuff, and much cheaper. Plus, you can really put your own stamp on it and make it a piece that’s uniquely yours.

“The other DIY tip I’m known for is caulk. Caulking gives everything a seamless, professional finish and is indispensable if you’re refurbing a period property (I’ve gone through 14 tubes and counting).”