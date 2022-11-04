I was burning to know why she opted for colour and how her followers and loved ones reacted to it. She tells me that she had one follower say something so significant: “This will be a spiritually healing place for you,” and she holds on to this dearly and believes it’s something that has manifested in real life.

She has, however, also received comments disapproving of her rainbow-like residence. “What about the people who move in after you as the colours are too bold,” one said, but Sheri has no intention of selling her perfect home.

Sheri, mostly known as Betty online, has built up a 96,000-person following after over 10 years of posting her fantastic vintage and thrifted finds. She brought that mindset to her home, saving her a fortune when it came to furniture. Within the first three pictures, you can tell what her favourite colour is: orange. So it was no surprise that she painted her entire Ikea wardrobe Pax orange or “Nickelodeon orange” as Sheri puts it. It’s genuinely the coolest thing I’ve ever seen.